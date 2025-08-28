DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 28-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 364.20p Highest price paid per share: 352.20p Lowest price paid per share: 356.1755p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,909,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,136,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 356.1755

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 223 362.40 08:22:33 00030097203TRDU0 XLON 601 364.20 08:22:46 00030097206TRDU0 XLON 6 363.80 08:23:01 00030097211TRDU0 XLON 595 363.80 08:23:01 00030097212TRDU0 XLON 337 363.40 08:35:54 00030097240TRDU0 XLON 100 363.40 08:35:54 00030097241TRDU0 XLON 111 363.60 08:35:54 00030097242TRDU0 XLON 1,076 363.00 08:41:33 00030097275TRDU0 XLON 77 362.80 08:41:33 00030097276TRDU0 XLON 505 362.80 08:41:33 00030097277TRDU0 XLON 1,170 360.60 08:54:54 00030097321TRDU0 XLON 85 359.00 09:04:13 00030097347TRDU0 XLON 21 359.00 09:04:13 00030097348TRDU0 XLON 440 359.00 09:04:13 00030097349TRDU0 XLON 1,174 359.60 09:18:20 00030097402TRDU0 XLON 522 359.20 09:24:20 00030097414TRDU0 XLON 1,192 358.80 09:43:32 00030097462TRDU0 XLON 517 358.60 09:43:32 00030097463TRDU0 XLON 174 356.60 09:57:11 00030097500TRDU0 XLON 369 356.60 09:57:11 00030097501TRDU0 XLON 552 355.80 10:01:54 00030097534TRDU0 XLON 671 355.60 10:09:02 00030097555TRDU0 XLON 501 356.20 10:31:04 00030097621TRDU0 XLON 123 356.20 10:31:04 00030097622TRDU0 XLON 276 356.60 10:36:47 00030097625TRDU0 XLON 1,253 356.60 10:36:47 00030097626TRDU0 XLON 545 355.20 10:46:03 00030097643TRDU0 XLON 21 356.60 11:07:03 00030097689TRDU0 XLON 122 356.60 11:07:03 00030097690TRDU0 XLON 332 356.60 11:07:03 00030097691TRDU0 XLON 619 356.20 11:09:14 00030097694TRDU0 XLON 17 356.00 11:23:13 00030097712TRDU0 XLON 200 356.00 11:23:13 00030097713TRDU0 XLON 22 356.00 11:23:13 00030097714TRDU0 XLON 518 356.00 11:33:16 00030097722TRDU0 XLON 518 356.00 11:33:16 00030097723TRDU0 XLON 517 355.80 11:33:16 00030097724TRDU0 XLON 506 355.40 11:45:05 00030097749TRDU0 XLON 540 355.80 11:54:19 00030097775TRDU0 XLON 544 355.80 11:54:19 00030097776TRDU0 XLON 555 355.20 12:00:00 00030097793TRDU0 XLON 525 355.00 12:21:00 00030097892TRDU0 XLON 521 355.00 12:21:00 00030097893TRDU0 XLON 1,047 355.00 12:31:42 00030097913TRDU0 XLON 532 354.80 12:37:48 00030097915TRDU0 XLON 68 355.00 12:44:23 00030097941TRDU0 XLON 453 355.00 12:44:23 00030097942TRDU0 XLON 548 356.00 12:59:37 00030097958TRDU0 XLON 590 355.40 13:00:20 00030097960TRDU0 XLON 653 357.40 13:13:00 00030097961TRDU0 XLON 696 357.00 13:18:25 00030097968TRDU0 XLON 567 357.00 13:18:25 00030097969TRDU0 XLON 71 356.80 13:38:13 00030098007TRDU0 XLON 21 356.80 13:38:13 00030098008TRDU0 XLON 525 356.80 13:38:13 00030098009TRDU0 XLON 518 356.60 13:41:35 00030098013TRDU0 XLON 580 356.60 13:41:35 00030098014TRDU0 XLON 890 356.40 13:47:24 00030098039TRDU0 XLON 191 356.40 13:47:24 00030098040TRDU0 XLON 97 355.20 14:05:14 00030098111TRDU0 XLON 518 355.40 14:06:12 00030098112TRDU0 XLON 1,182 355.20 14:06:12 00030098113TRDU0 XLON 565 355.00 14:06:14 00030098114TRDU0 XLON 546 352.40 14:22:11 00030098181TRDU0 XLON 558 352.20 14:22:11 00030098182TRDU0 XLON 586 352.80 14:31:46 00030098313TRDU0 XLON 137 353.20 14:40:03 00030098456TRDU0 XLON 100 353.20 14:40:03 00030098457TRDU0 XLON 375 353.20 14:40:03 00030098458TRDU0 XLON

