Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 2025 Half Year Results Announcement 28-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 August 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 2025 Half Year Results Announcement Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, today announces its results for the half year ended 30 June 2025. Jon Harris, Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We delivered strong operational and financial performance in the first half of 2025, with material free cash flow generated from increased production and realised prices, capital discipline and cost control. Following the temporary shut-in of the Shaikan Field in July related to security concerns, production restarted earlier this month after consultation with the Kurdistan Regional Government and has gradually ramped back up towards full well capacity. Given the return to stable sales and our robust cash balance, we are pleased to announce today the declaration of a USD25 million interim dividend, increasing total dividends declared in 2025 to USD50 million. Looking ahead, we have tightened 2025 gross average production guidance to 40,000 - 42,000 bopd primarily reflecting the production losses from recent temporary disruptions. We are excited to have sanctioned the installation of water handling facilities at PF-2 which we expect, once operational, to unlock incremental production above the anticipated field baseline and reduce downside risk to reservoir recovery. We continue to engage with government stakeholders regarding the restart of Kurdistan crude exports, with increasing momentum towards a solution in recent weeks." Highlights to 30 June 2025 and post reporting period Operational -- Zero Lost Time Incidents for over 950 days with rigorous focus on safety maintained -- Gross average production increased 12% to 44,100 bopd in H1 2025 (H1 2024: 39,252 bopd), reflecting consistently robust local market demand and good reservoir performance -- Gross average production of c.40,600 bopd in 2025 year to date (as at 26 August 2025): ? Primarily reflects precautionary field shut-in in July following drone attacks on certain other oil fields in Kurdistan ? Production has gradually returned towards full well capacity after operations were restarted in August following a security assessment and consultation with the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") ? Realised prices have averaged around USD27-USD28/bbl in the post reporting period -- Continued execution of disciplined work programme focused on safely maintaining existing production capacity and reliability -- Investment decision taken on installation of water handling facilities at PF-2: ? Commissioning expected at the beginning of 2027 ? Once operational, the facilities are expected to unlock an estimated 4,000 - 8,000 bopd of incremental gross production above the anticipated field baseline while reducing reservoir risk ? To minimise upfront capital expenditure and provide flexibility, the facilities will be leased over multiple years following commissioning, with limited incremental net capex expected in 2025 Financial -- Free cash flow generation of USD24.6 million in H1 2025 (H1 2024: USD26.6 million), enabled by increased production and realised prices, capital discipline and cost control -- Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to USD41.1 million (H1 2024: USD36.4 million) as higher production, stronger prices and lower other G&A expenses offset the increase in operating costs and share option expense: ? Revenue increased 17% to USD83.1 million (H1 2024: USD71.2m) as strong production was bolstered by a 6% increase in the average realised price during the period to USD27.8/bbl (H1 2024: USD26.3/bbl) ? Gross operating costs per barrel of USD4.2/bbl were flat (H1 2024: USD4.2/bbl), with the decrease from the 2024 average of USD4.4/bbl primarily reflecting higher production -- Net capital expenditure of USD18.1 million (H1 2024: USD7.8 million) reflecting the Company's focused work programme of safety critical upgrades at PF-2 and production optimisation expenditures: ? Includes a non-cash charge of USD5.4 million associated with the capitalisation of drilling inventory previously classified as held for sale -- Interim dividend of USD25 million paid in H1 2025 (H1 2024 shareholder distributions: USD21 million) -- Cash balance of USD99.0 million as at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: USD102.3 million), with no outstanding debt; latest balance as at 27 August 2025 of USD105.7 million Outlook -- 2025 gross average production expected to be between 40,000 - 42,000 bopd (previous guidance: 40,000 - 45,000 bopd), reflecting production losses from the recent temporary disruptions: ? Guidance remains subject to local sales demand and a stable security environment -- 2025 net capital expenditure expected to be USD30-USD35 million (previous guidance: USD25-USD30 million): ? Unchanged expectation of c.USD20 million net capex on PF-2 safety upgrades and maintenance and USD5-USD10 million on production optimisation initiatives ? Increase in guidance primarily reflects the incremental net capex associated with the water handling project -- Unchanged guidance for operating costs of USD50-USD55 million and other G&A expenses below USD10 million -- The Company is pleased to declare a USD25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.52 US cents per Common Share based on the Company's total issued share capital as at 27 August 2025: ? The dividend will be paid on 30 September 2025, based on a record date of 12 September 2025 and ex-dividend date of 11 September 2025 ? Shareholders will have the option of being paid the dividend in either GBP or USD, with the default currency GBP -- The Company continues to engage with government stakeholders regarding a solution to enable the restart of Kurdistan crude exports through the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline: ? The Company remains ready to resume oil exports provided satisfactory agreements are reached on payment surety for future oil exports, repayment of outstanding receivables and preservation of current contract economics Investor & analyst presentation GKP's management team will be hosting a presentation for investors and analysts at 10:00am (BST) today via live audio webcast: https://brrmedia.news/GKP_GY_25 Sell-side analysts are requested to join the meeting via the dial-in details provided to them separately and ask questions verbally. Investors are encouraged to pre-submit written questions via the webcast registration page, with the opportunity to submit questions live during the presentation. CEO review

The Company performed well in the first half of 2025, with consistently robust local market demand and good reservoir performance enabling increased production relative to the prior year period. Capital and cost discipline continued to underpin free cash flow generation and shareholder distributions. While temporary market disruption and security concerns impacted sales in June and July respectively, production has gradually returned towards full well capacity in August. We have also seen increased momentum towards an exports restart solution in our engagement with government stakeholders in recent weeks.

We have maintained a rigorous focus on safety in 2025 year to date, extending our track record of days without a Lost Time Incident to over 950.

