2025 Half Year Results Announcement -7

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 2025 Half Year Results Announcement 28-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 August 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 2025 Half Year Results Announcement Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, today announces its results for the half year ended 30 June 2025. Jon Harris, Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We delivered strong operational and financial performance in the first half of 2025, with material free cash flow generated from increased production and realised prices, capital discipline and cost control. Following the temporary shut-in of the Shaikan Field in July related to security concerns, production restarted earlier this month after consultation with the Kurdistan Regional Government and has gradually ramped back up towards full well capacity. Given the return to stable sales and our robust cash balance, we are pleased to announce today the declaration of a USD25 million interim dividend, increasing total dividends declared in 2025 to USD50 million. Looking ahead, we have tightened 2025 gross average production guidance to 40,000 - 42,000 bopd primarily reflecting the production losses from recent temporary disruptions. We are excited to have sanctioned the installation of water handling facilities at PF-2 which we expect, once operational, to unlock incremental production above the anticipated field baseline and reduce downside risk to reservoir recovery. We continue to engage with government stakeholders regarding the restart of Kurdistan crude exports, with increasing momentum towards a solution in recent weeks." Highlights to 30 June 2025 and post reporting period Operational -- Zero Lost Time Incidents for over 950 days with rigorous focus on safety maintained -- Gross average production increased 12% to 44,100 bopd in H1 2025 (H1 2024: 39,252 bopd), reflecting consistently robust local market demand and good reservoir performance -- Gross average production of c.40,600 bopd in 2025 year to date (as at 26 August 2025): ? Primarily reflects precautionary field shut-in in July following drone attacks on certain other oil fields in Kurdistan ? Production has gradually returned towards full well capacity after operations were restarted in August following a security assessment and consultation with the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") ? Realised prices have averaged around USD27-USD28/bbl in the post reporting period -- Continued execution of disciplined work programme focused on safely maintaining existing production capacity and reliability -- Investment decision taken on installation of water handling facilities at PF-2: ? Commissioning expected at the beginning of 2027 ? Once operational, the facilities are expected to unlock an estimated 4,000 - 8,000 bopd of incremental gross production above the anticipated field baseline while reducing reservoir risk ? To minimise upfront capital expenditure and provide flexibility, the facilities will be leased over multiple years following commissioning, with limited incremental net capex expected in 2025 Financial -- Free cash flow generation of USD24.6 million in H1 2025 (H1 2024: USD26.6 million), enabled by increased production and realised prices, capital discipline and cost control -- Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to USD41.1 million (H1 2024: USD36.4 million) as higher production, stronger prices and lower other G&A expenses offset the increase in operating costs and share option expense: ? Revenue increased 17% to USD83.1 million (H1 2024: USD71.2m) as strong production was bolstered by a 6% increase in the average realised price during the period to USD27.8/bbl (H1 2024: USD26.3/bbl) ? Gross operating costs per barrel of USD4.2/bbl were flat (H1 2024: USD4.2/bbl), with the decrease from the 2024 average of USD4.4/bbl primarily reflecting higher production -- Net capital expenditure of USD18.1 million (H1 2024: USD7.8 million) reflecting the Company's focused work programme of safety critical upgrades at PF-2 and production optimisation expenditures: ? Includes a non-cash charge of USD5.4 million associated with the capitalisation of drilling inventory previously classified as held for sale -- Interim dividend of USD25 million paid in H1 2025 (H1 2024 shareholder distributions: USD21 million) -- Cash balance of USD99.0 million as at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: USD102.3 million), with no outstanding debt; latest balance as at 27 August 2025 of USD105.7 million Outlook -- 2025 gross average production expected to be between 40,000 - 42,000 bopd (previous guidance: 40,000 - 45,000 bopd), reflecting production losses from the recent temporary disruptions: ? Guidance remains subject to local sales demand and a stable security environment -- 2025 net capital expenditure expected to be USD30-USD35 million (previous guidance: USD25-USD30 million): ? Unchanged expectation of c.USD20 million net capex on PF-2 safety upgrades and maintenance and USD5-USD10 million on production optimisation initiatives ? Increase in guidance primarily reflects the incremental net capex associated with the water handling project -- Unchanged guidance for operating costs of USD50-USD55 million and other G&A expenses below USD10 million -- The Company is pleased to declare a USD25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.52 US cents per Common Share based on the Company's total issued share capital as at 27 August 2025: ? The dividend will be paid on 30 September 2025, based on a record date of 12 September 2025 and ex-dividend date of 11 September 2025 ? Shareholders will have the option of being paid the dividend in either GBP or USD, with the default currency GBP -- The Company continues to engage with government stakeholders regarding a solution to enable the restart of Kurdistan crude exports through the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline: ? The Company remains ready to resume oil exports provided satisfactory agreements are reached on payment surety for future oil exports, repayment of outstanding receivables and preservation of current contract economics Investor & analyst presentation GKP's management team will be hosting a presentation for investors and analysts at 10:00am (BST) today via live audio webcast: https://brrmedia.news/GKP_GY_25 Sell-side analysts are requested to join the meeting via the dial-in details provided to them separately and ask questions verbally. Investors are encouraged to pre-submit written questions via the webcast registration page, with the opportunity to submit questions live during the presentation. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website: www.gulfkeystone.com

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

CEO review

The Company performed well in the first half of 2025, with consistently robust local market demand and good reservoir performance enabling increased production relative to the prior year period. Capital and cost discipline continued to underpin free cash flow generation and shareholder distributions. While temporary market disruption and security concerns impacted sales in June and July respectively, production has gradually returned towards full well capacity in August. We have also seen increased momentum towards an exports restart solution in our engagement with government stakeholders in recent weeks.

We have maintained a rigorous focus on safety in 2025 year to date, extending our track record of days without a Lost Time Incident to over 950.

Gross average production in the first half of 2025 was 44,100 bopd, a 12% increase relative to H1 2024. Local market demand for Shaikan Field crude was consistently strong between January to May 2025, enabling monthly gross average production above 45,000 bopd. Sales reduced in June because of trucking shortages around the Eid Al-Adha holiday and some disruptions during the conflict between Israel and Iran. Average realised prices in H1 2025 were relatively healthy at USD27.8/bbl, 6% higher compared to the prior year period. The Company's ability to meet buyer demand was enabled by good reservoir performance, with successful production optimisation initiatives offsetting natural field declines and well maintenance.

Gross production has averaged c.40,600 bopd in the year to date as at 26 August 2025, with the reduction relative to the first half average primarily reflecting the temporary shut-in of the Shaikan Field on 15 July 2025 following drone attacks on a number of oil fields close to our operations and elsewhere in Kurdistan. The safety of Gulf Keystone's staff is always our top priority and we acted quickly to move employees and contractors to safe locations. Earlier this month, the Company restarted production operations following a security assessment and consultation with the KRG. Following a gradual ramp up, production levels have returned towards full well capacity.

The Company has continued to execute its disciplined work programme, progressing safety upgrades at PF-2 and executing production optimisation initiatives. As previously announced, the planned shut-in of PF-2 that had been scheduled to take place in Q4 2025 to tie-in the safety upgrades was deferred to 2026 to support production and provide greater work programme flexibility.

Increased production, stronger prices and continued capital and cost discipline enabled the Company to generate USD24.6 million of free cash flow in the first half of 2025. In line with our commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, we paid a USD25 million interim dividend in April.

The Company has recently sanctioned the installation of water handling facilities at PF-2. Engineering design work has commenced and commissioning is currently expected at the beginning of 2027.

Once operational, the facilities are expected to unlock an estimated 4,000 - 8,000 bopd of incremental gross production above the anticipated field baseline from existing constrained wells and reduce downside risk to reservoir recovery. The facilities will add additional wet oil processing capacity of around 17,000 bopd to the Shaikan Field's existing dry oil processing capacity of around 60,000 bopd. While there are no indications of a near term increase in water ingress following an extraordinary track record of dry oil production to date of over 145 MMstb, we have long viewed water handling as a critical component of the Shaikan Field's development and natural life cycle.

To reduce costs, we have sourced second hand facilities and are combining them with an existing oil train at PF-2. To minimise upfront capital expenditure and provide flexibility, the facilities will be leased over multiple years following commissioning. Limited incremental net capital expenditure is expected in 2025, with total costs during the construction phase ahead of commissioning estimated at approximately USD12 million net to GKP. The facilities are expected to generate positive cash flow, even in a local sales environment, with future operating costs associated with the lease and water disposal expected to be more than covered by the anticipated incremental production.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, we are expecting 2025 gross average production to be between 40,000 - 42,000 bopd (previous guidance: 40,000 - 45,000 bopd), reflecting the impact of the temporary disruptions experienced from June to August. We continue to progress our production optimisation programme, with additional well workovers planned in the second half of the year, while managing natural field declines and certain wells constrained by water and gas. The guidance remains subject to local sales demand and a stable security environment.

2025 net capital expenditure is expected to be USD30-USD35 million (previous guidance: USD25-USD30 million), primarily reflecting the incremental capex associated with water handling.

The Company, along with other international oil companies ("IOCs") operating in Kurdistan, has been continuing to engage with government stakeholders and other relevant parties regarding the restart of Kurdistan exports. The past few weeks have been characterised by increased levels of activity as we focus on securing written agreements. We are hopeful of reaching a solution soon and remain ready to restart exports quickly.

Jon Harris

Chief Executive Officer

27 August 2025

Financial review

Key financial highlights

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 31 December 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Gross average production(1) bopd 44,100 39,252 40,689 Dated Brent(2) USD/bbl 71.9 84.1 80.8 Realised price(1) USD/bbl 27.8 26.3 26.8 Discount to Dated Brent USD/bbl 44.1 57.8 53.9 Revenue USDm 83.1 71.2 151.2 Operating costs USDm 26.9 23.9 52.4 Gross operating costs per barrel(1) USD/bbl 4.2 4.2 4.4 Other general and administrative expenses USDm 4.6 5.4 11.4 Share option expense USDm 4.4 2.1 4.4 Adjusted EBITDA(1) USDm 41.1 36.4 76.1 (Loss)/profit after tax USDm (7.2) 0.4 7.2 Basic (loss)/earnings per share cents (3.3) 0.2 3.3 Revenue receipts(1) USDm 78.2 65.5 144.1 Net capital expenditure(1) USDm 18.1 7.8 18.3 Free cash flow(1) USDm 24.6 26.6 65.4 Shareholder distributions(3) USDm 25 21 45 Cash and cash equivalents USDm 99.0 102.3 102.3

1. Represents either a non-financial or non-IFRS measure which are explained in the summary of non-IFRS measures where

applicable. 2. Provided as a comparator for realised price. Realised prices for local sales remain driven by supply and demand

dynamics in the local market, with no direct link to Dated Brent. 3. H1 2025: USD25 million dividend; H1 2024: USD15 million dividend and USD6 million of the Company's USD10 million share

buyback programme launched on 13 May 2024 and completed on 23 July 2024; FY 2024: USD35 million of dividends and USD10

million of completed share buybacks.

Gulf Keystone continued to generate material free cash flow in the first half of 2025, supported by increased production and realised prices, capital discipline and cost control. The strong financial performance funded the payment of a USD25 million interim dividend to shareholders while maintaining the Company's robust, debt-free balance sheet. With production having returned towards full well capacity following the temporary July shut-in and a robust cash balance, the Board has approved the declaration of an additional USD25 million interim dividend. Looking ahead, we remain focused on maintaining capital and cost discipline to drive free cash flow from local sales as we work towards the restart of exports.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to USD41.1 million in H1 2025 (H1 2024: USD36.4 million) as higher production, stronger realised prices and lower other G&A expenses more than offset the increase in operating costs and share option expense.

Gross average production increased 12% to 44,100 bopd in H1 2025 (H1 2024: 39,252 bopd) reflecting consistently robust demand from a more established local sales market and good reservoir performance.

H1 2025 revenue increased 17% to USD83.1 million (H1 2024: USD71.2 million) as strong production volumes were complemented by a 6% increase in the average realised price during the period to USD27.8/bbl (H1 2024: USD26.3/bbl). Realised prices have averaged around USD27-USD28/bbl since June.

The Company continued to carefully manage its cost base in the first half of 2025 while safely maintaining the production capacity of the Shaikan Field. Gross operating costs per barrel of USD4.2/bbl were flat relative to the prior period (H1 2024: USD4.2/bbl), with the decrease from the 2024 average of USD4.4/bbl primarily reflecting higher production. Operating costs in the first half of 2025 increased by 13% to USD26.9 million (H1 2024: USD23.9 million), principally reflecting higher production and well service costs to bring two wells back online.

Other G&A expenses decreased 15% to USD4.6 million in H1 2025 (H1 2024: USD5.4 million), primarily reflecting the absence of one-off retention awards accrued for in 2024 and paid in Q1 2025.

Share option expense was USD4.4 million in H1 2025 (H1 2024: USD2.1 million), reflecting the higher vesting in April 2025 of a greater number of awards associated with the 2022 LTIP relative to the vesting of the 2021 LTIP award in 2024.

(Loss)/profit after tax

The Company reported a loss after tax of USD7.2 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024 profit after tax: USD0.4 million), principally reflecting an USD8.9 million charge to the expected credit loss ("ECL") provision associated with the outstanding export sales receivables. The non-cash charge reflects a revision of the previously modelled ITP reopening date and updated commercial assumptions (see note 12 to the financial statements for further detail).

Cash flows

Revenue receipts, which reflect cash received in the period for the Company's net entitlement of production sales, were USD78.2 million, 19% higher year-on-year (H1 2024: USD65.5 million) primarily driven by higher production and stronger realised prices.

Net capital expenditure in H1 2025 was USD18.1 million (H1 2024: USD7.8 million), as the Company progressed its disciplined work programme comprised of safety-critical upgrades at PF-2 and production optimisation expenditures. Net capex in the period included a non-cash charge of USD5.4 million associated with the capitalisation of drilling inventory purchased and paid for in 2022 and 2023 that had previously been classified as held for sale following the wind down of the Company's expansion programme in 2023 (see note 10 to the financial statements for further detail).

Free cash flow decreased 8% to USD24.6 million in H1 2025 (H1 2024: USD26.6 million), with the increase in production and realised prices offset by higher cash capex and outflows related to working capital and other items.

The Company continued to engage with the KRG regarding outstanding commercial matters including the payment mechanism of the overdue October 2022 to March 2023 invoices. The total owed to GKP amounts to USD151.1 million (comprising of USD120.4 million cost oil and USD30.7 million profit oil net to GKP after capacity building payment ("CBP") deduction). The combined total owed to GKP and Kalegran B.V. (a subsidiary of MOL Group, "MOL") (who form together the "Shaikan Contractor" or the "Contractor") amounts to USD192.8 million (comprising USD150.5 million cost oil and USD42.3 million profit oil). The Company continues to expect to recover the invoices in full.

Gulf Keystone was pleased to pay an interim dividend of USD25 million in H1 2025 (H1 2024 shareholder distributions: USD21 million), according to the Company's announced approach of semi-annual dividend reviews.

To satisfy the vesting of the 2022 LTIP award, purchases of the Company's shares were made by the Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT") in the period, amounting to USD4.0 million. The vesting of LTIP awards in previous years has been satisfied by the issuance of shares.

GKP's cash balance was USD99.0 million as at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: USD102.3 million) with no outstanding debt. The cash balance as at 27 August 2025 was USD105.7 million.

The Group performed a cash flow and liquidity analysis, including consideration of the current uncertainty over the timing of the pipeline reopening and settlement of outstanding amounts due from the KRG, and the fact that the outlook for local sales volumes and prices have fluctuated in the past and may be difficult to predict. Based on this analysis, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue to operate for twelve months. Therefore, the going concern basis of accounting is used to prepare the financial statements.

Net entitlement

The Company shares Shaikan Field revenues with its partner, MOL, and the KRG, based on the terms of the Shaikan Production Sharing Contract ("Shaikan PSC"). GKP and MOL's revenue entitlement is described as "Contractor entitlement" and GKP's entitlement alone is described as "net". GKP's net entitlement includes its share of the recovery of the Company's investment in the Shaikan Field, comprising capital expenditure and operating costs, through cost oil and a share of the profits through profit oil, less a CBP owed to the KRG.

The unrecovered cost oil balance (or "Cost Pool") and R-factor are used to calculate monthly cost oil and profit oil entitlements, respectively, owed to the Shaikan Contractor from crude oil sales. Unrecovered cost oil owed to the Shaikan Contractor increases with the addition of incurred expenditures deemed recoverable under the Shaikan PSC and is depleted on a cash basis as crude sales are paid.

As at 30 June 2025, there was USD140.0 million of unrecovered cost oil for the Shaikan Contractor (USD116.4 million net to GKP, including certain expenditures funded 100% by the Company), subject to a potential cost audit by the MNR. The R-factor, calculated as cumulative Contractor revenue receipts of USD2,523 million divided by cumulative Contractor costs of USD2,021 million, was 1.25, resulting in a share in the profit oil for the Contractor of 26.3%.

GKP's net entitlement of total Shaikan Field sales was 36% in the first half of 2025. Looking ahead, the Company expects its net entitlement to remain at this level in the second half of 2025. Should exports restart, increases in realised price, cash receipt of payments for international sales and the potential implementation by the KRG of a repayment mechanism for past overdue invoices would accelerate the depletion of the Cost Pool upon receipt of payment. This would shorten the period that the Company's net entitlement is expected to remain around 36% provided that investment in the Shaikan Field does not increase.

The outlook for the Company's net entitlement assumes effective receipt of the cost oil portion of the outstanding October 2022 to March 2023 receivable balance due from the KRG to the Shaikan Contractor, which totalled USD150.5 million as at 30 June 2025 (or on a net basis to GKP USD120.4 million). Effective recovery of the receivable cost oil is expected to occur with regular payment from either local or export sales. Recovery is expected to effectively lead to a corresponding reduction in the net receivable balance due from the KRG. USD30.7 million of profit oil (net to GKP after CBP deduction) is also expected to be fully repaid by the KRG as part of a repayment mechanism.

The Company now expects the receivable cost oil to begin to be effectively recovered through regular crude sales in the second half of 2025. This reflects the differing accounting recognition criteria of the Cost Pool and receivable balance, which under IFRS recognises revenue on an accrual basis in contrast to the reporting of the PSC which is prepared on a cash basis. It also reflects the Company's ongoing negotiations with the MNR on outstanding commercial matters, which include the timing and mechanism for settling the outstanding receivables. See Note 12 to the financial statements for further detail.

Outlook

2025 net capital expenditure is expected to be USD30-USD35 million (previous guidance: USD25-USD30 million), primarily reflecting the incremental investment associated with water handling. We continue to expect c.USD20 million of net capital expenditure on the PF-2 safety upgrades and USD5-USD10 million related to the production optimisation programme. Guidance excludes the H1 2025 non-cash charge of USD5.4 million associated with the reclassification of drilling inventory, as described above.

The Company continues to expect operating costs of USD50-USD55 million and other G&A expenses below USD10 million in 2025 as per previously communicated guidance.

The Company is pleased to declare, alongside the 2025 half year results, a USD25 million interim dividend, increasing total dividends declared in 2025 to USD50 million. The dividend is equivalent to 11.52 US cents per Common Share based on the Company's total issued share capital as at 27 August 2025 and will be paid on 30 September 2025, based on a record date of 12 September 2025 and ex-dividend date of 11 September 2025. Shareholders will have the option of being paid the dividend in either GBP or USD, with the default currency GBP.

Gabriel Papineau-Legris

Chief Financial Officer

27 August 2025

Non-IFRS measures

The Group uses certain measures to assess the financial performance of its business. Some of these measures are termed "non-IFRS measures" because they exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), or are calculated using financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures include financial measures such as operating costs and non-financial measures such as gross average production.

The Group uses such measures to measure and monitor operating performance and liquidity, in presentations to the Board and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting. The Directors believe that these and similar measures are used widely by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity.

The non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Group's operating results as reported under IFRS. An explanation of the relevance of each of the non-IFRS measures and a description of how they are calculated is set out below. A reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS and a discussion of their limitations is also set out below, where applicable. The Group does not regard these non-IFRS measures as a substitute for, or superior to, the equivalent measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS or those calculated using financial measures that are calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Gross operating costs per barrel

Gross operating costs are divided by gross production to arrive at operating costs per barrel.

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 31 December 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Gross production (MMstb) 8.0 7.2 14.9 Gross operating costs (USD million)(1) 33.6 29.9 65.5 Gross operating costs per barrel (USD per bbl) 4.2 4.2 4.4

1. Gross operating costs equate to operating costs (see note 5 to the financial statements) adjusted for the Group's

80% working interest in the Shaikan Field.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the Group's profitability, which excludes the impact of costs attributable to tax expense)/(credit), finance costs, finance revenue, depreciation, amortisation, impairment of receivables and provision against inventory held for resale.

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 31 December 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USD million USD million USD million (Loss)/profit after tax (7.2) 0.4 7.2 Finance costs 1.0 0.8 1.7 Finance income (1.1) (2.0) (4.1) Tax (credit)/charge (0.2) 0.6 0.7 Depreciation of oil and gas assets 41.2 36.5 75.8 Depreciation of other PPE assets and amortisation of 1.2 1.7 3.0 intangibles Increase/(decrease) of expected credit loss provision on 8.9 (1.7) (8.2) trade receivables Reversal of provision against inventory held for resale (2.6) - - Adjusted EBITDA 41.1 36.4 76.1

Net cash

Net cash is a useful indicator of the Group's indebtedness and financial flexibility because it indicates the level of cash and cash equivalents less cash borrowings within the Group's business. Net cash is defined as cash and cash equivalents, less current and non-current borrowings and non-cash adjustments. Non-cash adjustments include unamortised arrangement fees and other adjustments.

30 June 2025 30 June 2024 31 December 2024 USD million USD million USD million Cash and cash equivalents 99.0 102.3 102.3 Borrowings - - - Net cash 99.0 102.3 102.3

Net Capital expenditure

Net capital expenditure is the value of the Group's additions to oil and gas assets excluding the change in value of the decommissioning asset or any asset impairment.

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 31 December 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USD million USD million USD million Net capital expenditure 18.1 7.8 18.3

As detailed in Note 10 to the financial statements, the net capital expenditure in the period ended 30 June 2025, includes USD5.4 million of items originally purchased and paid in 2022 and 2023, but were subsequently classed as impaired inventory held for sale. Upon delisting as held for sale these assets have been capitalised, as an oil and gas asset, but are a non-cash item in the current period. 2025 full year capex guidance of USD30-USD35 million excludes this non-cash item.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow represents the Group's cash flows, before any dividends and share buybacks including related fees.

Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 31 December 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USD million USD million USD million Net cash generated from operating activities 38.3 42.8 93.5 Net cash used in investing activities (13.5) (16.0) (27.6) Payment of leases (0.2) (0.2) (0.5) Free cash flow 24.6 26.6 65.4

Principal risks & uncertainties

The Board determines and reviews the key risks for the Group on a regular basis. The principal risks, and how the Group seeks to mitigate them, for the second half of the year are largely consistent with those detailed in the management of principal risks and uncertainties section of the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts. The principal risks are listed below:

Strategic Operational Financial Health, safety and Export route availability Commodity prices environment ("HSE") risks Political, social and economic Gas flaring Oil revenue payment mechanism instability Liquidity and funding Stakeholder misalignment Security capability Disputes regarding title or Reserves exploration and production rights Business conduct and Field delivery risk anti-corruption Risk of economic sanctions impacting the Group Climate change Organisation and talent Cyber security

Responsibility statement

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted IAS 34 (Interim Financial

Reporting); b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of

important events and their impact during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties

for the remaining six months of the year); and c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of

related parties' transactions and changes therein).

By order of the Board

Jon Harris

Chief Executive Officer

27 August 2025

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2025 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

We have been engaged by Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (the "company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2025 which comprises the condensed consolidated income statement, the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated balance sheet, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, the condensed consolidated cash ?ow statement and the related explanatory notes that have been reviewed.

Basis for conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements (UK) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" ("ISRE (UK) 2410"). A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

As disclosed in Note 2, the annual financial statements of the Group are prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards. The condensed set of financial statements included in this half-yearly financial report has been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Conclusions relating to going concern

Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Basis for conclusion section of this report, nothing has come to our attention to suggest that the directors have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting or that the directors have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that are not appropriately disclosed.

This conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with ISRE (UK) 2410, however future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Responsibilities of directors

The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", the Bermuda Companies Act 1981 and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

In preparing the half-yearly financial report, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's responsibilities for the review of the financial information

In reviewing the half-yearly report, we are responsible for expressing to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statement in the half-yearly financial report. Our conclusion, including our Conclusions Relating to Going Concern, are based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for Conclusion paragraph of this report.

Use of our report

Our report has been prepared in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Company in meeting the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and for no other purpose. No person is entitled to rely on this report unless such a person is a person entitled to rely upon this report by virtue of and for the purpose of our terms of engagement or has been expressly authorised to do so by our prior written consent. Save as above, we do not accept responsibility for this report to any other person or for any other purpose and we hereby expressly disclaim any and all such liability.

BDO LLP

Chartered Accountants

London, UK

27 August 2025

BDO LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales (with registered number OC305127).

Condensed consolidated income statement

For the six months ended 30 June 2025

Year Six months ended Six months ended ended 31 December 2024 Notes 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Audited USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Revenue 4 83,144 71,186 151,208 Cost of sales 5 (71,172) (65,675) (138,866) (Increase)/decrease of expected credit loss 12 (8,911) 1,676 8,191 provision on trade receivables Gross profit 3,061 7,187 20,533 Other general and administrative expenses 6 (4,593) (5,392) (11,412) Share option related expense 7 (4,435) (2,055) (4,419) (Loss)/profit from operations (5,967) (260) 4,702 Finance income 1,124 2,008 4,116 Finance costs (970) (814) (1,676) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains (1,651) 124 724 (Loss)/profit before tax (7,464) 1,058 7,866 Tax credit/(charge) 250 (616) (708) (Loss)/profit after tax (7,214) 442 7,158 (Loss)/profit per share (cents) Basic 8 (3.32) 0.20 3.26 Diluted 8 (3.32) 0.19 3.13

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the six months ended 30 June 2025

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 31 December 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Audited Unaudited Unaudited USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 (Loss)/profit after tax for the period (7,214) 442 7,158 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 2,289 (139) (517) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (4,925) 303 6,641

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

As at 30 June 2025

30 June 31 December 2024 2025 Notes Audited Unaudited USD'000 USD'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 10 365,592 388,450 Intangible assets 607 1,255 Trade receivables 12 120,902 138,175 Deferred tax asset 1,159 825 488,260 528,705 Current assets Inventories 11 7,777 9,852 Trade and other receivables 12 35,096 26,779 Cash and cash equivalents 99,041 102,346

141,914 138,977 Total assets 630,174 667,682 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 (110,223) (117,277) Deferred income 13 (800) (716) (111,023) (117,993) Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 (1,080) (1,112) Provisions (37,594) (36,247) (38,674) (37,359) Total liabilities (149,697) (155,352) Net assets 480,477 512,330 Equity Share capital 14 217,005 217,005 Share premium account 14 439,105 463,985 Exchange translation reserve (1,994) (4,283) Accumulated losses (173,639) (164,377) Total equity 480,477 512,330

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2025

Exchange Share Share premium Accumulated Total translation capital account losses equity reserve USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Balance at 1 January 2024 (audited) 222,443 503,312 (3,766) (174,752) 547,237 Profit after tax for the period - - - 442 442 Exchange difference of translation of foreign - - (139) - (139) operations Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period - - (139) 442 303 Dividends - (15,000) - - (15,000) Share issues 255 - - (255) - Repurchase of ordinary shares (3,359) (2,525) - - (5,884) Employee share schemes - - - 1,337 1,337 Balance at 30 June 2024 (unaudited) 219,339 485,787 (3,905) (173,228) 527,993 Profit after tax for the period - - - 6,716 6,716 Exchange difference of translation of foreign - - (378) - (378) operations Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period - - (378) 6,716 6,338 Dividends - (19,933) - - (19,933) Share issues - - - - - Repurchase of ordinary shares (2,334) (1,869) - - (4,203) Employee share schemes - - - 2,135 2,135 Balance at 31 December 2024 (audited) 217,005 463,985 (4,283) (164,377) 512,330 Loss after tax for the period - - - (7,214) (7,214) Exchange difference of translation of foreign - - 2,289 - 2,289 operations Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - - 2,289 (7,214) (4,925) Dividends - (24,880) - - (24,880) Reissue of repurchased shares - - - (3,506) (3,506) Own shares repurchased and held in Employee - - - (526) (526) Benefit Trust Employee share schemes - - - 1,984 1,984 Balance at 30 June 2025 (unaudited) 217,005 439,105 (1,994) (173,639) 480,477

Condensed consolidated cash flow statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2025

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended Notes 31 December 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Audited Unaudited Unaudited USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Operating activities Cash generated in operations 9 37,171 40,788 89,427 Interest received 1,124 2,008 4,116 Net cash generated in operating activities 38,295 42,796 93,543 Investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (133) (32) (420) Purchase of property, plant and equipment 10 (13,385) (15,973) (27,178) Net cash used in investing activities (13,518) (16,005) (27,598) Financing activities Payment of dividends 14 (24,880) - (34,933) Purchase of own shares - share buyback - (5,884) (10,087) Purchase of own shares - employee share-based payments 14 (4,032) - - Payment of leases (216) (238) (452) Net cash used in financing activities (29,128) (6,122) (45,472) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,351) 20,669 20,473 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 102,346 81,709 81,709 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 1,046 (46) 164 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period being bank 99,041 102,332 102,346 balances and cash on hand

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

1. General information

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (the "Company") is domiciled and incorporated in Bermuda (registered address: c/o Carey Olsen Services Bermuda Limited, 5th Floor, Rosebank Centre, 11 Bermudiana Road, Pembroke, HM08 Bermuda); together with its subsidiaries it forms the "Group". On 25 March 2014, the Company's common shares were admitted, with a standard listing, to the Official List of the United Kingdom Listing Authority ("UKLA") and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. On 29 July 2024, new Listing Rules came into effect for the London Stock Exchange. The former categories for Main Market listed companies of Premium and Standard Listed were ceased (GKP being a Standard Listed company up until this point). From that date, GKP moved to the Equity Shares - Transition category. The Company serves as the parent company for the Group, which is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production, operating in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

2. Summary of material accounting policies

These interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements contained in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Annual Report and Accounts of the Group were prepared in accordance with United Kingdom adopted International Accounting Standards ("IAS"). The condensed set of financial statements included in this half yearly financial report have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom as applicable to interim financial reporting.

The condensed set of financial statements included in this half yearly financial report have been prepared on a going concern basis as the Directors consider that the Group has adequate resources to continue operating for the foreseeable future.

The accounting policies adopted in the 2025 half-yearly financial report are the same as those adopted in the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, other than the implementation of new International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") reporting standards.

The financial information included herein for the year ended 31 December 2024 does not constitute the Group's financial statements for that year but is derived from those Accounts. The auditor's report on those Accounts was unqualified and did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis of matter.

Adoption of new and revised accounting standards

As of 1 January 2025, a number of accounting standard amendments and interpretations became effective. The adoption of these amendments and interpretations has not had a material impact on the financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

Going concern

The Group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position, are set out in the Chief Executive Officer's review and the Principal risks and uncertainties. The financial position of the Group at the period end and its cash flows and liquidity position are included in the Financial review.

As at 27 August 2025 the Group had USD105.7 million of cash and no debt. The Group continues to closely monitor and manage its liquidity. Cash forecasts are regularly produced and sensitivities are run for different scenarios including, but not limited to, changes in sales volumes, commodity price fluctuations, timing of export pipeline restart, delays to revenue receipts and cost optimisations. The Group remains focused on taking appropriate actions to preserve its liquidity position.

The Group's liquidity position has remained stable up to the date of this report. Although local sales were impacted by the precautionary shut-in of the Shaikan field from mid-July due to drone attacks at a number of oil fields in the vicinity of Shaikan operations, demand this year has been consistently strong. This enabled production to remain within the 2025 guidance range. Following the re-start of operations earlier this month, production has since returned to similar levels as before the shut-in. The Group continues to execute a disciplined work programme, with careful management of investment with a focus on production optimisation initiatives and well maintenance to offset natural field decline. Nonetheless, the Group is aware there could be a potential decline in local sales, and potential delays in Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") revenue receipts once the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline ("ITP") has been reopened. The key uncertainties in the current environment are summarised below:

-- Geopolitical events and regional instability: recent events such as the recent conflict between Israel and Iran and

drone attacks are challenging to foresee; -- Local sales: the Group continues local sales with payments from buyers required in advance following extensive due

diligence. During H1 2025 the Group received over USD78 million related to local sales. However, production volumes

(average 44,100 bopd in H1 2025) and prices have fluctuated in the past and may be difficult to predict; and -- Export sales: The Group continues to engage with the KRG and Federal Iraq on the resumption of Kurdistan's oil

exports, although a number of key details remain outstanding including payment surety for future oil exports, the

repayment of outstanding receivables and the preservation of current contract economics which are a key step

towards the resumption of Kurdistan oil exports. As such, the timing of the reopening of the ITP and payment

mechanism remain uncertain.

The Directors believe an agreement will ultimately be reached to reopen the ITP, and reasonably expect that overdue balances will be paid, and that receipts from the KRG will return to a more regular basis. However, a reduction in local sales or reopening of the pipeline with a deferral of revenue receipts could result in liquidity pressures within the 12-month going concern period.

The Directors have considered sensitivities, including local sales volumes and potential delays in KRG revenue receipts once the ITP reopens, to assess the impact on the Group's liquidity position and believe sufficient mitigating actions are available to withstand such impacts within the 12-month going concern period. Specifically, the Directors considered stress tests that included no further local sales that could arise from constrained local demand or a prolonged disruption to operations, delayed KRG revenue receipts once the ITP reopens and confirmed that cost reduction opportunities exist to ensure that the Group can continue to discharge its liabilities for a period of at least 12 months.

As explained in note 13, although the Group has recognised current liabilities of around USD84 million payable to the KRG, it does not expect these will be cash settled.

Overall, the Group's forecasts which include the USD25 million dividend declared on 27 August 2025, and taking into account the applicable risks, stress test scenarios and potential mitigating actions, show that it has sufficient financial resources for the 12 months from the date of approval of these interim financial statements.

Based on the analysis performed, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue to operate for the foreseeable future. Thus, the going concern basis of accounting is used to prepare these interim financial statements.

Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty

In the application of the accounting policies described above, the Group is required to make judgements, estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period or in the period of revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods.

Critical judgements in applying the Group's accounting policies

The following are the critical judgements, apart from those involving estimations (which are presented separately below), that the Directors have made in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies and that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in financial statements

Production sharing contract entitlement: Revenue, trade receivables and capacity building payments

The recognition of revenue, particularly the recognition of revenue from pipeline exports, is considered to be a key accounting judgement. The Group began commercial production from the Shaikan Field in July 2013 and historically made sales to both the domestic and export markets. The Group considers that revenue can be reliably measured as it passes the delivery point into the export pipeline or truck, in the period all revenue was to the local market via trucking. The critical accounting judgement applied in preparing the financial statements is that it is appropriate to continue to recognise trade receivables due from the KRG for deliveries from 1 October 2022 to 25 March 2023 based on an alternative proposed pricing mechanism, notwithstanding that there is no signed lifting agreement for that period and the pricing mechanism has not yet been agreed. In making this judgement, consideration was given to the fact that the Group received payment for September 2022 deliveries at an amount that was consistent with the proposed pricing terms; no further receipts for the period of pipeline exports from 1 October 2022 to 25 March 2023 have been received.

