

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Monday release preliminary August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were up 0.7 percent on year and exports rose 5.8 percent for a trade surplus of $6.61 billion.



New Zealand will provide July figures for building consents; in June, permits were down 6.4 percent on month.



Japan will see Q2 data for capital spending, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.3 percent on year, easing from 6.4 percent in the three months prior.



Australia will release July numbers for building approvals and Q2 data for company operating profits and August numbers for commodity prices. In June, building approvals were up 11.9 percent on month and 5.4 percent on year, while profits sank 0.5 percent on quarter in Q1. Commodity prices stumbled 9.0 percent on year in July.



Indonesia will provide July figures for imports, exports and trade balance, plus August data for consumer prices. In June, imports were up 4.28 percent on year and exports rose 11.29 percent for a trade surplus of $4.11 billion. Overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 2.37 percent on year in July, while core CPI rose an annual 2.32 percent.



Hong Kong will release July numbers for retail sales; in June, sales were up 0.7 percent on year.



Many of the regional nations will see August results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Jaan (Jibun), the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and China (Caixin).



Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Monday for National Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



