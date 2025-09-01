

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage approvals, house prices and final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK Nationwide house price data. Economists forecast house prices to rise 0.1 percent month-on-month in August, following a 0.6 percent rise in July.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's manufacturing PMI data. The index is expected to rise to 52.1 in August from 51.9 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's factory PMI survey data is due. The PMI is seen at 49.8 in August, unchanged from July.



At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue France's final factory PMI survey results. Economists expect the index to climb to 49.9 in August from 48.2 in the prior month.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The index is forecast to climb to 49.9 in August, as initially estimated, from 49.1 in July.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The final reading is seen at 50.5 in August, unchanged from the flash estimate and up from 49.8 in July.



In the meantime, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is slated to release unemployment data for July. Economists expect the jobless rate to fall marginally to 6.2 percent from 6.3 percent in the prior month.



At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is set to publish UK mortgage approvals for July. The number of mortgages approved in July is expected to fall to 64,000 from 64,170 in June.



At 5.00, am ET, unemployment data is due from Eurozone. The jobless rate is expected to remain stable at 6.2 percent in July.



