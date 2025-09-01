Anzeige
01.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ TVR-Total Voting Rights 

SSE PLC (SSE) 
TVR-Total Voting Rights 
01-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SSE plc - Voting Rights and Capital 
  
 
  
 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, SSE plc ("the 
Company") would like to notify the market of the following: 
 
As at 1 September 2025, the issued share capital of the Company was 1,111,159,424 ordinary shares. This figure includes 
4,605,556 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. The voting rights on treasury shares are automatically suspended. 
 
  
 
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 1,106,553,868 as at 1 September  2025, and this figure 
may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required 
to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
  
 
  
 
LEI: 549300KI75VYLLMSK856 
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0007908733 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     SSE 
LEI Code:   549300KI75VYLLMSK856 
Sequence No.: 400352 
EQS News ID:  2190802 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2190802&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
