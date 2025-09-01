DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist (100D LN) Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Sep-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 140.2739 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 283272 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN LEI Code: 5493008KDDVEKQTO3E60 Sequence No.: 400377 EQS News ID: 2191082 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 01, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)