

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased further in July to the lowest level in just over eighteen years, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.0 percent in July from a downwardly revised 6.2 percent in June. Economists had expected the rate to remain stable at 6.0 percent. Further, a similar rate was last seen in June 2007.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.8 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased by 74,000 to 1.532 million in July compared to the previous month.



Data also showed that the employment rate rose slightly to 62.8 percent from 62.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News