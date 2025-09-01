

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to near 2-week lows of 1.1734 against the euro and 1.3540 against the euro, from early highs of 1.1688 and 1.3502, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 146.79 and 0.7986 from early lows of 147.38 and 0.8012, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.17 against the euro, 1.36 against the pound, 145.00 against the yen and 0.78 against the franc.



