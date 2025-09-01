

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The Polish economy expanded at an accelerated pace as initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, faster than the 3.2 percent rise in the first quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on August 13.



On the expenditure side, gross capital formation grew 5.4 percent compared to last year. Household consumption was 4.4 percent higher, while net exports contributed negatively by 0.4 percent.



Data showed that seasonally adjusted GDP grew at a slower pace of 3.0 percent annually in the second quarter versus 3.7 percent growth in the preceding three-month period, as estimated.



On a quarterly basis, GDP growth improved to 0.8 percent in the June quarter from 0.7 percent in the March quarter, in line with the flash report.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News