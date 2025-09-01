Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:
Class of share
Total number
of shares in
circulation
Number of
voting rights
attached to each share
Total number of
voting rights of shares in
circulation
Number of shares
held in treasury
Total number of
shares in issue
Ordinary Shares 1p
67,744,182
1
67,744,182
12,242,404
79,986,586
The above total voting rights figure of 67,744,182 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
James Poole
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com
1 September 2025