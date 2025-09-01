

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing activity continued to worsen in August amid sharp falls in new orders and output, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, rose to 46.6 in August from 45.9 in July. However, a PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.



Among components, new orders, exports, output, and backlogs all fell at slower but still sharp rates in August, while the rate of job shedding accelerated to the fastest since May.



On the price front, cost pressures eased in August as input prices declined marginally and output prices did for the fifth time in the last seven months.



Looking ahead, firms remained confident about production over the next twelve months, linked to recovering European markets, NRP funds, inventory replenishment, new products, and investment in sales teams.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News