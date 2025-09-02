Zanders, the global treasury, risk, and technology consultancy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lars Frisell as Partner. With an extensive background in banking, consulting, and financial regulation, Lars will strengthen Zanders' footprint in the Nordic and Baltic markets, leveraging Zanders' expertise in key areas such as credit risk modelling, ESG risk, financial crime prevention and treasury services.

Since 2021 Lars has held senior positions at Swedbank, both as Head of Credit Risk and Modelling and Head of ESG Risk. Prior to this Lars has had several prominent roles in the financial industry, including Chief Economist at the Central Bank of Ireland, Senior Policy Expert at Oliver Wyman, and Chief Economist at the Swedish FSA.

Laurens Tijdhof, CEO of Zanders, says:

"We are very pleased to welcome Lars to the Zanders leadership team. His outstanding and unique track record in both public and private financial institutions adds significant strength to our global risk advisory offering. Lars' experience in credit and ESG risk will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the Nordic and Baltic regions."

Lars Frisell says:

"Zanders has a very strong reputation in the financial services sector, supporting leading European, US and Asian banks for over 30 years. I look forward to contributing to the firm's expansion, and to supporting clients who are navigating increasingly complex regulatory and sustainability challenges."

About Zanders

Zanders is a global financial performance partner in the areas of treasury, risk and technology. With 30 years of experience providing innovative solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, public sector entities and NGOs, the company specializes in treasury strategy and organization, technology selection and implementation, financial and non-financial risk management, risk modelling, validations, and regulatory compliance. Zanders has also developed its own suite of innovative SaaS solutions on the Zanders Inside platform. The company has grown to become a leading global consulting firm with over 500 employees across Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, India, the US, and Asia Pacific.

To learn more, visit: www.zandersgroup.com

