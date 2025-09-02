Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

2 September 2025

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited (the 'Trustee') has allocated a total of 34,300 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at a price of 57.5p per share.

Alistair Currie is interested in 3,911 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 832,703 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.50% of the Company's issued share capital.

Lesley Watt is interested in 3,914 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and her interest in the Company's issued share capital is 25,475 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.14% of the Company's issued share capital.

John Lewis (Company Secretary) is also interested in 3,914 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 383,637 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.07% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).