

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased further in August to the lowest level in more than a year, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.8 percent in August, slightly slower than the 2.9 percent rise in July. Further, this was the lowest inflation since May 2024, when prices had risen 2.7 percent.



The annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 3.7 percent from 4.1 percent. Similarly, inflation based on services softened to 3.8 percent from 4.0 percent. Meanwhile, prices for energy, including fuels, increased at a faster pace of 1.6 percent in August versus 1.0 percent in July.



The EU measure of inflation also slowed to 2.4 percent in August from 2.5 percent a month ago.



