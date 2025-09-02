DJ Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc (PLAN LN) Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Corporate Proceeds Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.7371 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1794000 CODE: PLAN LN ISIN: LU2370241684 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2370241684 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PLAN LN LEI Code: 549300DGW633M4IHL895 Sequence No.: 400542 EQS News ID: 2191772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

