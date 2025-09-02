DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXU LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Sep-2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 242.8423 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 216889 CODE: LUXU LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU LN LEI Code: 549300L8M6BTO4ZUPB66 Sequence No.: 400537 EQS News ID: 2191762 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

