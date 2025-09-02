

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's EU measure of inflation accelerated in August to the highest level in nearly two years, a flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the prior month's 2.0 percent increase.



Further, this was the highest inflation since August 2023, when prices increased 2.4 percent.



Housing and utility costs rebounded 1.1 percent annually in August versus a 0.3 percent decrease in July. Prices for food, beverages and tobacco were 2.8 percent more expensive, and those for clothing and footwear rose 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped 0.3 percent in August, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in July.



