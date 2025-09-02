

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than two years in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 2.7 percent yearly in July, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in June. Further, this was the sharpest growth since June 2023, when prices rose 3.7 percent.



Prices in the domestic market climbed 2.5 percent annually in July, and those in the foreign market grew by 3.1 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices in the non-durable consumer goods alone grew by 6.2 from last year, and those in the intermediate goods industry were 3.5 percent higher. Prices in the capital goods industry increased 2.8 percent, while energy prices increased only 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices surged 5.0 percent.



