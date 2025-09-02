Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.09.2025
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
PR Newswire
02.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD)

As at close of business on 01-September-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

406.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue

410.90p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 01-September-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

357.34p

INCLUDING current year revenue

357.34p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


