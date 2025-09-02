Australia's rooftop solar market continues to ease with the latest data from market intelligence outfit SunWiz revealing that national installation volumes dropped off by 12% in August compared to the previous month.From pv magazine Australia The latest monthly update from market analyst SunWiz shows 206.1 MW of new rooftop solar capacity was deployed nationally in August 2025, down 12.7 MW on the 218.8 MW that was installed across Australian households and businesses during the previous month. SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the monthly figure is a return to 2022 levels with the ...

