WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Düsseldorf
04.09.25 | 19:32
1,490 Euro
-4,49 % -0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4901,82020:30
Dow Jones News
04.09.2025 19:57 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Sep-2025 / 18:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
4 September 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  4 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         74,733 
 
Highest price paid per share:            141.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             133.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    135.5748p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,259,333 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,259,333) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      135.5748p                        74,733

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
371             141.60          08:04:00         00352092044TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             141.60          08:04:00         00352092045TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             140.40          08:06:00         00352093012TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             138.60          08:06:57         00352093440TRLO1     XLON 
 
351             138.60          08:06:57         00352093441TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             140.00          08:17:11         00352096218TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             139.40          08:17:17         00352096237TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             138.80          08:33:00         00352101296TRLO1     XLON 
 
2284             138.80          08:33:00         00352101297TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             138.60          08:34:00         00352101574TRLO1     XLON 
 
395             138.60          08:41:01         00352102999TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             138.60          08:48:06         00352104459TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             138.60          08:48:12         00352104491TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             138.40          08:48:14         00352104502TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             138.40          08:48:16         00352104507TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             138.40          08:48:16         00352104508TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             138.00          09:01:15         00352107601TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             137.80          09:01:18         00352107610TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             136.80          09:06:14         00352108731TRLO1     XLON 
 
3495             137.00          09:06:14         00352108732TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             136.80          09:06:14         00352108733TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             135.40          09:10:26         00352110520TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             135.20          09:10:26         00352110521TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             135.20          09:10:26         00352110522TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             134.40          09:10:35         00352110613TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             134.60          09:10:35         00352110614TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             134.60          09:10:40         00352110672TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             134.20          09:19:18         00352116376TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             134.00          09:19:18         00352116377TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             133.80          09:19:18         00352116378TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             134.00          09:35:20         00352121976TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             135.00          09:35:27         00352122010TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             135.60          09:52:11         00352126078TRLO1     XLON 
 
389             135.60          09:52:11         00352126079TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             135.20          09:52:28         00352126183TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             134.80          09:53:03         00352126326TRLO1     XLON 
 
258             134.80          09:53:03         00352126327TRLO1     XLON 
 
380             134.80          09:53:09         00352126352TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             134.80          09:53:09         00352126353TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             135.00          10:07:55         00352131973TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             135.00          10:07:55         00352131975TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             134.60          10:07:55         00352131976TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             134.00          10:07:58         00352132011TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             135.20          10:16:00         00352134974TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             135.40          10:17:06         00352135327TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             135.20          10:17:06         00352135328TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             135.00          10:17:06         00352135329TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             134.80          10:17:06         00352135330TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             134.80          10:17:07         00352135341TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             134.80          10:17:09         00352135363TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             135.00          10:20:18         00352136422TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             134.80          10:20:40         00352136521TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             135.00          10:21:40         00352136979TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             134.40          10:25:45         00352139041TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             134.00          10:30:55         00352141866TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             134.80          10:51:05         00352155968TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              134.80          10:51:05         00352155969TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              134.60          10:51:32         00352156246TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             135.00          10:54:54         00352158972TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             135.00          10:55:20         00352159233TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             135.00          10:55:25         00352159312TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             135.00          10:55:25         00352159313TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             135.00          10:55:25         00352159314TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              135.00          10:55:25         00352159315TRLO1     XLON 
 
1002             135.00          10:55:25         00352159316TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              135.00          10:55:25         00352159318TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             135.00          10:55:25         00352159319TRLO1     XLON 
 
246             135.00          10:55:26         00352159322TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             135.00          10:55:26         00352159323TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2025 13:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
