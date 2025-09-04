DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Sep-2025 / 18:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 4 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 74,733 Highest price paid per share: 141.60p Lowest price paid per share: 133.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 135.5748p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,259,333 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,259,333) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 135.5748p 74,733

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 371 141.60 08:04:00 00352092044TRLO1 XLON 156 141.60 08:04:00 00352092045TRLO1 XLON 512 140.40 08:06:00 00352093012TRLO1 XLON 169 138.60 08:06:57 00352093440TRLO1 XLON 351 138.60 08:06:57 00352093441TRLO1 XLON 535 140.00 08:17:11 00352096218TRLO1 XLON 533 139.40 08:17:17 00352096237TRLO1 XLON 539 138.80 08:33:00 00352101296TRLO1 XLON 2284 138.80 08:33:00 00352101297TRLO1 XLON 524 138.60 08:34:00 00352101574TRLO1 XLON 395 138.60 08:41:01 00352102999TRLO1 XLON 149 138.60 08:48:06 00352104459TRLO1 XLON 124 138.60 08:48:12 00352104491TRLO1 XLON 538 138.40 08:48:14 00352104502TRLO1 XLON 538 138.40 08:48:16 00352104507TRLO1 XLON 144 138.40 08:48:16 00352104508TRLO1 XLON 513 138.00 09:01:15 00352107601TRLO1 XLON 559 137.80 09:01:18 00352107610TRLO1 XLON 553 136.80 09:06:14 00352108731TRLO1 XLON 3495 137.00 09:06:14 00352108732TRLO1 XLON 553 136.80 09:06:14 00352108733TRLO1 XLON 548 135.40 09:10:26 00352110520TRLO1 XLON 359 135.20 09:10:26 00352110521TRLO1 XLON 189 135.20 09:10:26 00352110522TRLO1 XLON 533 134.40 09:10:35 00352110613TRLO1 XLON 525 134.60 09:10:35 00352110614TRLO1 XLON 525 134.60 09:10:40 00352110672TRLO1 XLON 548 134.20 09:19:18 00352116376TRLO1 XLON 524 134.00 09:19:18 00352116377TRLO1 XLON 524 133.80 09:19:18 00352116378TRLO1 XLON 538 134.00 09:35:20 00352121976TRLO1 XLON 528 135.00 09:35:27 00352122010TRLO1 XLON 136 135.60 09:52:11 00352126078TRLO1 XLON 389 135.60 09:52:11 00352126079TRLO1 XLON 534 135.20 09:52:28 00352126183TRLO1 XLON 267 134.80 09:53:03 00352126326TRLO1 XLON 258 134.80 09:53:03 00352126327TRLO1 XLON 380 134.80 09:53:09 00352126352TRLO1 XLON 147 134.80 09:53:09 00352126353TRLO1 XLON 521 135.00 10:07:55 00352131973TRLO1 XLON 407 135.00 10:07:55 00352131975TRLO1 XLON 523 134.60 10:07:55 00352131976TRLO1 XLON 524 134.00 10:07:58 00352132011TRLO1 XLON 553 135.20 10:16:00 00352134974TRLO1 XLON 200 135.40 10:17:06 00352135327TRLO1 XLON 541 135.20 10:17:06 00352135328TRLO1 XLON 541 135.00 10:17:06 00352135329TRLO1 XLON 530 134.80 10:17:06 00352135330TRLO1 XLON 531 134.80 10:17:07 00352135341TRLO1 XLON 120 134.80 10:17:09 00352135363TRLO1 XLON 556 135.00 10:20:18 00352136422TRLO1 XLON 516 134.80 10:20:40 00352136521TRLO1 XLON 452 135.00 10:21:40 00352136979TRLO1 XLON 527 134.40 10:25:45 00352139041TRLO1 XLON 520 134.00 10:30:55 00352141866TRLO1 XLON 200 134.80 10:51:05 00352155968TRLO1 XLON 71 134.80 10:51:05 00352155969TRLO1 XLON 7 134.60 10:51:32 00352156246TRLO1 XLON 200 135.00 10:54:54 00352158972TRLO1 XLON 517 135.00 10:55:20 00352159233TRLO1 XLON 552 135.00 10:55:25 00352159312TRLO1 XLON 553 135.00 10:55:25 00352159313TRLO1 XLON 452 135.00 10:55:25 00352159314TRLO1 XLON 98 135.00 10:55:25 00352159315TRLO1 XLON 1002 135.00 10:55:25 00352159316TRLO1 XLON 98 135.00 10:55:25 00352159318TRLO1 XLON 452 135.00 10:55:25 00352159319TRLO1 XLON 246 135.00 10:55:26 00352159322TRLO1 XLON 311 135.00 10:55:26 00352159323TRLO1 XLON

