PHSC Plc - Board Changes

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Nikki Porter will become Chief Executive Officer and an executive director of the Company with effect from 13 October 2025.

Nikki brings over 20 years' experience of scaling SaaS and B2B services businesses across the risk, safety and compliance sectors. She has previously held senior positions with several organisations, including Alcumus Group and BSI Group. These roles have equipped her with significant experience of the key safety and systems sectors from which the Group derives much of its business. Nikki began her career in marketing, making her ideally placed to guide the Group through the current tough trading environment and to progress its strategic initiatives as well as identifying and exploiting further growth opportunities.

The Board wishes to thank Nicola Coote, a co-founder of the business, for leading the Company as Acting CEO since Stephen King's departure in January this year. Nicola will continue in her current role and on the Board until 10 October 2025, after which she will remain employed by PHSC until December 2025 to ensure a smooth transition of her responsibilities.

Lorraine Young, Chair of PHSC, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Nikki to lead the team at PHSC. The Group faces both challenges and opportunities as it navigates the transition from being a founder-led business. We look forward to working closely with Nikki to take advantage of these opportunities and grow the business as we refresh and refine our strategy.

"We are extremely grateful to Nicola for stepping up to the Acting CEO role earlier this year and for all of her hard work in leading the Company over the past eight months. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours when she leaves the Group at the end of this year."

Additional Information on the Appointment of a Director:

As required pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, Nikki Porter is, save for her planned directorship of PHSC, currently a director/partner, or has been a director/partner in the past five years, of the following companies/partnerships:

Nikki Suzanne Porter (legal surname: Samme, née Tailor) (aged 51)

Current Directorships/Partnerships Past Directorships/Partnerships within last 5 years None None

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 ("UK MAR").

