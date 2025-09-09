DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 09-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 373.00p Highest price paid per share: 368.40p Lowest price paid per share: 371.2138p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,309,392 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,737,058.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 371.2138

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 581 372.00 08:11:23 00030126044TRDU0 XLON 566 372.00 08:18:12 00030126079TRDU0 XLON 1,188 368.40 08:38:03 00030126211TRDU0 XLON 382 368.40 08:38:03 00030126212TRDU0 XLON 842 368.40 08:38:03 00030126213TRDU0 XLON 354 368.40 08:38:03 00030126214TRDU0 XLON 371.60 09:01:00 00030126262TRDU0 XLON 60 505 371.20 09:01:01 00030126263TRDU0 XLON 499 371.00 09:01:36 00030126264TRDU0 XLON 370.80 09:10:01 00030126284TRDU0 XLON 52 602 370.80 09:10:01 00030126285TRDU0 XLON 537 370.80 09:10:01 00030126286TRDU0 XLON 140 372.80 09:29:12 00030126371TRDU0 XLON 501 372.00 09:29:12 00030126372TRDU0 XLON 496 371.80 09:29:12 00030126373TRDU0 XLON 199 371.60 09:29:12 00030126374TRDU0 XLON 317 371.60 09:29:12 00030126375TRDU0 XLON 509 372.20 09:45:49 00030126474TRDU0 XLON 372.20 09:45:49 00030126475TRDU0 XLON 20 103 372.20 09:45:49 00030126476TRDU0 XLON 1,271 372.40 09:55:24 00030126506TRDU0 XLON 107 372.40 10:13:06 00030126555TRDU0 XLON 108 372.40 10:13:06 00030126556TRDU0 XLON

