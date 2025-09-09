Research simulating a solar tree farm within a coastal forest in South Korea found that solar tree structures could preserve 99% of forest cover when compared to a fixed solar farm built in the same area, without sacrificing power output.A researcher from South Korea's Korea Maritime Institute has found solar trees have the potential to generate the same power of a solar farm while reducing the loss of forest cover by up to 99%. In the paper "Superior energy output of solar trees compared to flat fixed panels in coastal forest installations," published in Scientific Reports, researcher Dan-Bi ...

