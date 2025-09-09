New research from Hungary shows that Sarahan dust events can reduce PV power output in five Mediterranean countries by an average of 25-40%. The scientists stressed the need for including real-time dust monitoring and cloud interactions in solar forecasting.Researchers at Hungary's HUN-REN Research Centre for Astronomy and Earth Sciences have investigated the impact of Saharan dust storm events on PV power generation in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, and Greece and have found that these events may reduce electricity yield by up to 50%. The research team analyzed, in particular, the effects of ...

