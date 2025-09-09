RE+ 2025 showcases new solar modules, energy storage systems and factory expansions this week in Las Vegas for more than 40,000 industry professionals and 1,300 exhibitors.From pv magazine USA Taking place at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum, RE+ 2025 is the largest annual solar and energy storage conference in North America. The conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 to 11, 2025. The event is co-developed by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Should the event match the 2024 totals, over 40,000 clean energy professionals will attend along ...

