Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (MWOT LN) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Sep-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 565.8894 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1100025 CODE: MWOT LN ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOT LN LEI Code: 213800HMO2WYVR51Q251 Sequence No.: 401161 EQS News ID: 2194698 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 09, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)