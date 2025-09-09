DJ Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFL LN) Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Sep-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 116.3296 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1031200 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN LEI Code: 549300UE34Q9YCOGSJ55 Sequence No.: 401196 EQS News ID: 2194768 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 09, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)