DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) (GAGU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Sep-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 08-Sep-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.2074 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3569794 CODE: GAGU LN ISIN: LU1437024729 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGU LN LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 401226 EQS News ID: 2194828 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 09, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)