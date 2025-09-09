

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to more than 1-1/2-month lows of 1.1780 against the euro and the 0.7916 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1769 and 0.7929, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback slid to nearly a 4-week low of 1.3583 and 146.82 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.3552 and 147.38, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback dropped to more than a 1-1/2-month low of 0.6615 and nearly a 4-week low of 0.5957 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6598 and 0.5945, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3794 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 1.3811.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.18 against the euro, 0.77 against the franc, 1.37 against the pound, 146.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.36 against the loonie.



