New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2025) - Adult entertainment has long been a part of American culture, but it is now stepping out of the shadows and onto Wall Street. Peppermint Hippo, through its agreement with Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD), is leading an ambitious initiative to consolidate adult entertainment clubs across the U.S. into a modern, multi-brand conglomerate. The effort begins with a milestone goal of 100+ locations nationwide, setting the stage for long-term expansion and industry-wide transformation.

The opportunity is immense. Across the United States, about 3,000 independently owned clubs operate in a fragmented, outdated market. Many are private-owned businesses with no clear succession plans, making them ripe for acquisition and modernization. Peppermint Hippo, founded in 2018 and already operating several locations nationwide including a flagship on the Las Vegas Strip, has perfected a turnaround model that revitalizes underperforming or non-operational clubs and converts them into upscale destinations.





"Gentlemen's clubs are one of the last major consumer-facing industries without a true mainstream brand," said Alan Chang, Founder of Peppermint Hippo. "We're changing that by delivering consistent, high-quality experiences that feel more like boutique Vegas venues than the outdated clubs of the past."

The long-term vision is to assemble a multi-brand conglomerate of gentleman's clubs, beginning with a milestone of 100 locations nationwide and expanding from there. Each acquisition follows a proven process: acquire underperforming venues, remodel them into 'Mini-Vegas' hybrid style clubs, and integrate them into a portfolio of complementary brands. This structure provides both operational diversity and scalability while creating a recession-resistant business model that Wall Street can recognize and value.

Through its agreement with Tradewinds Universal, Peppermint Hippo gains a direct path to capital markets via a fully reporting public entity, delivering the regulatory rigor and financial transparency institutional investors demand. Tradewinds Universal will become only the second publicly traded company in this sector and is positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing adult hospitality players via a more expansive, multi-brand aggregation strategy.

"This is more than entertainment," added Mr. Chang. "It marks the transformation of a fragmented industry into a sophisticated, multi-brand organization that offers trust, scalability, and shareholder value."

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in adult nightlife. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021, the only gentlemen's club on the Strip, cemented its reputation as an industry leader. Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas have grown to 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location delivers a "Mini-Vegas" experience through lavish design, elite entertainment, and upscale hospitality. Through its agreement with Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD), the company is pursuing bold growth milestones aimed at consolidating the fragmented gentlemen's club industry into a multi-brand, multinational conglomerate.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into adult hospitality with Peppermint Hippo, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value. The company's acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings that investors can see, experience, and trust.

