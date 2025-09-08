Pacific Valley Bank Appoints Vida Villanueva as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK), a premier community bank serving California's Central Coast, proudly announces the appointment of Vida Villanueva as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. With nearly three decades of community, international banking, and financial services experience, Vida Villanueva brings a dynamic leadership style and a proven record of strategic and operational excellence to PVB's executive team.

Villanueva joins Pacific Valley Bank following her executive leadership roles at Monterey County Bank, 1st Capital Bank, and HSBC, where she directed enterprise-wide strategies across the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. Her deep expertise spans risk management, compliance, operations, innovation, IT, and strategic transformation-making her uniquely equipped to guide PVB through its next chapter of growth and modernization.

"Vida's appointment signals a bold step forward for Pacific Valley Bank," said Anker Fanoe, CEO of PVB. "Her strategic vision and operational depth will be key to enhancing our efficiency, governance, and customer experience across our operating footprint, further positioning PVB for further growth and expansion."

In her new role, Villanueva will oversee core operational areas including Risk and Compliance, Information Technology, Innovation, Operations, and Human Resources. She will also help shape the bank's long-term strategy and cultivate a culture of growth, collaboration, and continuous learning.

Outside of her professional achievements, Villanueva is a proud Mills College alumna and a passionate advocate for giving back to the community, access to education, and empowerment. A long-serving board member of Girls Inc. of the Central Coast, she was recently named Board President, reflecting her dedication to community engagement and advancing opportunities for girls and young women across the Central Coast.

"I'm honored to join Pacific Valley Bank and contribute to its mission of community-centered banking," said Villanueva. "Together, we'll build on the bank's strong foundation and drive meaningful, sustainable change for our customers, employees, and the communities we serve."

ABOUT PACIFIC VALLEY BANK

Founded in 2004, Pacific Valley Bank (OTC: PVBK) is a locally owned and operated community business bank, committed to serving individuals and businesses throughout Monterey County and beyond. With a focus on community engagement, innovation, competitive banking products and services, PVB continues to be a trusted partner for generations of customers. For more information, visit www.pacificvalleybank.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Anker Fanoe, Chief Executive Officer

Pacific Valley Bank

(831) 422-5300

[email protected]

SOURCE Pacific Valley Bank