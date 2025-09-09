MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 31 August 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 09
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
9 September 2025
Monthly Newsletter as at 31 August 2025
The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc newsletter as at 31 August 2025has been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and is now available on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk
- ENDS -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732
Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
© 2025 PR Newswire