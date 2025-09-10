DJ AI: From 'Optional' to 'Standard' - Daily Interactions Hit 150 Million

EQS Newswire / 10/09/2025 / 15:45 UTC+8 Mid-year financial results serve as a "touchstone" for testing corporate growth potential, clearly revealing which companies have truly gained support from downstream customers with real investment and achieved large-scale commercial implementation. Recently, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA / HKEX: 2391), an AI cloud platform service provider, released its 2025 interim financial report. The report, with its robust operating data and financial performance, provides a window into the deep integration of AI technology and the real economy. The data shows that the company's total revenue in the first half of the year increased by 14.7% year-on-year, and net profit margin rose to 15.2%. Additionally, in the second quarter, the company achieved GAAP operating profitability (the strictest profitability criterion) for the first time in a single quarter, with operating profit increasing by approximately USUSD11.4 million year-on-year. Most notably, the shipment proportion of products equipped with AI capabilities reached 93.05%, clearly demonstrating that artificial intelligence is moving from cloud computing power to the physical world of the Internet of Things-and Tuya serves as a key driver in this transformation process. 01 AI Penetration Rate at 93%, Daily Interactions Surpassing 150 Million According to Tuya's interim results, the company's total revenue during the reporting period reached USUSD154.8 million, up 14.7% year-on-year. All three business segments-PaaS (Platform as a Service), SaaS (Software as a Service) and others, and Smart Solutions-achieved double-digit growth. However, one core data point holds greater strategic significance than revenue growth: as of June 30, 2025, the shipment volume of product categories equipped with AI capabilities accounted for an astonishing 93.05% of Tuya's total shipments. This figure indicates that AI is no longer a conceptual exploration but has become large-scale Physical AI applications. Leaders like Tuya have become core drivers and beneficiaries of this transformation. From the market demand perspective, this means AI functions are gradually evolving from "optional" features to mainstream "standard" ones. In over 90% of shipment scenarios, AI is no longer a flashy marketing gimmick but has become the "soul" of devices. Consumers and enterprises are no longer satisfied with simple networked control; their demand for intelligence, autonomous decision-making, and scenario understanding has become the standard. This means that the vast majority of devices produced on Tuya's platform-from smart home appliances and wearable devices to industrial sensors now possess the ability to perceive, analyze, and even make independent decisions, serving as the "nerve endings" for AI integration into the physical world. Amid the current global economic volatility, the conventional optional consumer electronics sector is generally pursuing "cost-effectiveness," with many enterprises attempting to reverse downturns by sacrificing prices for sales volume. This has led to weak demand across the industrial chain. However, it is important not to overlook the enormous structural demand brought by AI: forward-thinking enterprises and consumers are discovering that the unprecedented value-added experiences and functional innovation brought by continuously evolving AI capabilities, combined with the growing adoption of AI terminals among end-users, have quietly built dual barriers of value and competition. Tuya's high penetration rate indicates that demand for AI has reached the critical "must-have standard" threshold. AI adoption goes far beyond "equipping" devices; it lies in the interactive vitality stimulated by its deep integration into daily life scenarios. Tuya's AI Developer Platform provides AI Agent services, with daily AI interactions for global users exceeding 150 million. Behind this massive number is the high-frequency and in-depth application of AI technology in daily scenarios of global users. Whether through the cross-language "AI Translation" assistant, personalized "AI Health" advice for health monitoring, the "AI Energy" manager for optimizing energy consumption, "AI Pet Care" and "AI Trendy Toys" for emotional companionship, or "AI Security" and "AI Robots" for enhancing safety- Tuya's AI Agent development platform helps developers endow their hardware with "service attributes." Physical AI prosperity cannot be achieved without the broad participation of hardware manufacturers, developers, and industry users. In the first half of 2025, the number of registered developers on Tuya's AI Developer Platform exceeded 1.514 million, up 15% compared to the end of 2024. The platform served 4,100 customers worldwide, with a consecutive 12-month PaaS net expansion rate of 114%. This reflects that repurchases and increased purchases by existing customers continue to drive revenue growth, demonstrating significant ecological vitality. 02 Reducing AI Hardware Development Barriers, Creating a Comprehensive Ecosystem Currently, the global AI hardware market is booming at unprecedented speed. Despite this industry boom, AI hardware development has historically been a "privilege" of corporate giants, requiring huge capital investment, deep technical expertise, and long development cycles. Individual developers and small entrepreneurial teams often shy away due to high barriers; even when they successfully develop products, large-scale production and market promotion become new obstacles. Many innovative projects fade away on the path from prototype to commercial product. Facing these pain points, Tuya has become a game-changer in the industry. Based on its TuyaOpen open-source framework, Tuya has successfully built a comprehensive innovative ecosystem spanning technical support, developer empowerment, product incubation, and commercial implementation. First, TuyaOpen provides low-code development tools, multimodal AI capability integration, large-model support, and robust security and compliance guarantees. This greatly reduces development complexity, enabling developers to quickly transform ideas into products. Second, through cross-platform and multi-protocol support, ecological collaboration mechanisms, and an active open-source community, TuyaOpen breaks down ecological silos, connecting global developers, suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors to form a powerful ecosystem of resource sharing and collaborative development. Breaking technical barriers to make AI development accessible-this capability of Tuya is intuitively reflected in its related maker activities. For example, at AdventureX 2025, China's largest hackathon to date, Tuya led the organization of the AI hardware track. Young participants utilized Tuya's development tools such as the T5 development board and general AI Agent engines including the TuyaOpen open-source framework and AI Agent development platform to build multimodal AI products with perception and action capabilities. Furthermore, at the commercial level, TuyaOpen bridges the complete loop from code to commercial monetization, accelerating product incubation and market promotion. Tuya launched a series of subsidy programs by joining hands with ecological partners, providing support for rapid product deployment in areas such as technology development, ecological integration, product manufacturing, and marketing promotion. Currently, TuyaOpen has integrated top-tier models such as OpenAI, Gemini, Claude, Amazon Nova, and Deepseek. It is evident that on the eve of the AI hardware boom, Tuya is driving a genuine AI accessibility revolution by lowering development barriers and accelerating commercialization. Through the TuyaOpen open-source framework and other initiatives, Tuya not only provides developers with strong technical support but also offers comprehensive support from concept to market through ecosystem co-building strategies, helping accelerate the arrival of an era where "everything can be AI-enabled, and everyone can leverage AI." 03 An Evolving AI Hardware Innovation Ecosystem Unlocking New Value Opportunities in Physical AI Era With the advent of the Physical AI era, the wave of intelligence is sweeping the globe with unstoppable momentum. Against this backdrop, Tuya leverages its powerful technology platform and ecosystem to actively promote the development and application of Physical AI, helping more innovative projects move from concept to market and bringing new opportunities and challenges to the industry. As seen above, Tuya has jointly organized multiple hackathon-themed online and offline innovation activities with ecological partners, incubating hundreds of AI hardware prototypes with commercial potential. These projects continue to explore feasible paths for seamlessly integrating AI into hundreds of millions of households and commercial scenarios worldwide, achieving a closed-loop advancement from technology release to ecosystem co-creation and from proof-of-concept to large-scale application. Tuya has also achieved remarkable results in promoting the commercialization of maker projects. For example, the Otto Robot project initiated by the community not only introduced agents for marketing and promotion but also drove the popularization and application of its T5 development board. Additionally, the cooperation with the ALIENTEK OpenEdv community integrates AI hardware development into university courses and embedded developer programs, enabling developers to practice AI applications during their learning phase. Through these initiatives, Tuya not only provides technical support for entrepreneurs but also builds bridges to the market, accelerating the commercialization process of innovative projects.

