First Nordic Upgraded to OTCQX Market =- NEWS RELEASE -- First Nordic Upgraded to OTCQX Market Toronto, Ontario - September 12, 2025 - First Nordic Metals Corp. (OTCQX: FNMCF) (TSXV: FNM) (FNSE: FNMC SDB) (FSE: HEG0) (the "Company" or "First Nordic") is pleased to announce today that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. The Company has upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. First Nordic will begin trading today under the symbol "FNMCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. Taj Singh, CEO of FNM, comments: "Graduating to the OTCQX market expands our U.S. investor base at a pivotal time for First Nordic. As we expand our drilling efforts across northern Sweden and advance our district-scale platform, increased U.S. visibility supports our effort to build a strong long-term shareholder base and deliver a steady cadence of catalysts to a broader audience." The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA CEO & Director 