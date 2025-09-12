Anzeige
12.09.2025 13:33 Uhr
First Nordic Upgraded to OTCQX Market

First Nordic Upgraded to OTCQX Market 

First Nordic Upgraded to OTCQX Market 

=- NEWS RELEASE -- 

First Nordic Upgraded to OTCQX Market 

Toronto, Ontario - September 12, 2025 - First Nordic Metals Corp. (OTCQX: FNMCF) (TSXV: FNM) (FNSE: FNMC SDB) (FSE: 
HEG0) (the "Company" or "First Nordic") is pleased to announce today that the Company has qualified to trade on the 
OTCQX® Best Market. The Company has upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. 

First Nordic will begin trading today under the symbol "FNMCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures 
and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. 

Taj Singh, CEO of FNM, comments: "Graduating to the OTCQX market expands our U.S. investor base at a pivotal time for 
First Nordic. As we expand our drilling efforts across northern Sweden and advance our district-scale platform, 
increased U.S. visibility supports our effort to build a strong long-term shareholder base and deliver a steady cadence 
of catalysts to a broader audience." 

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, 
companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance 
with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for 
companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. 

ABOUT FIRST NORDIC METALS 
 
First Nordic Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland, 
with a vision to create Europe's next gold camp. The Company's flagship asset is the Barsele gold project in northern 
Sweden, a joint venture project with senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Immediately surrounding the 
Barsele project, FNM is 100%-owner of a district-scale license position comprised of two additional projects 
(Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares on the Gold Line greenstone 
belt. Additionally, in northern Finland, FNM is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire 
underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this 
belt. 

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 
 
Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA 
 
CEO & Director 

For further information contact: 
 
Marie Macdonald 
 
Investor Relations 
 
604-687-8566 
 
info@fnmetals.com 

Follow First Nordic Metals: 
 
Twitter: @fnmetals 
 
Youtube: @firstnordicmetalscorp 
 
LinkedIn: @firstnordicmetals 
 
Facebook: @FirstNordicMetals 
 
Instagram: @firstnordicmetals 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX 
Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. 

Forward-Looking Statements 
 
This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current 
expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, 
liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the 
Company and the group operates and includes, statements with respect to (i) the NBU Acquisition, (ii) issuance of 
Shares thereunder, and (iii) receipt of TSXV approval of the NBU Acquisition. Forward-looking statements are statements 
that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", 
"may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar 
expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are 
based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these 
forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions 
on which it is based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to 
risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the 
forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important 
factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by 
such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking 
statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance 
on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that 
are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change 
without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any 
revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the 
content of this news release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of 
Shares. 
 
Language:   English 
Company:   First Nordic Metals Corp. 
       Canada 
ISIN:     CA33583M1077 
WKN:     A4081Q 
EQS News ID: 2196582

First Nordic Metals Corp. / Miscellaneous

Dissemination of a Swedish Financial News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2196582 2025-09-12 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2196582&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
