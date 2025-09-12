

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that Chagas disease, a potentially deadly illness, is becoming more common in the U.S.



The disease is spread by triatomine bugs, often called 'kissing bugs' because they usually bite people near the lips and eyes while they sleep.



Globally, about 8 million people have Chagas disease, including at least 280,000 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Many people don't realize they're infected because the symptoms are similar to other common illnesses. If left untreated, the disease can lead to serious complications and even death.



Researchers from the University of Florida, Texas A&M University, the University of California, and the Texas Department of State Health Services say that Chagas has become common enough in the U.S. to be considered endemic, meaning it occurs regularly.



Over the past 10 years, kissing bugs have been found in 31 states. In eight of those states, people were infected locally, not from international travel, said Sarah Hamer, a professor at Texas A&M University to USA Today.



Common symptoms include swollen eyelids, fever, diarrhea, and loss of appetite. In severe cases, the infection can cause digestive problems like an enlarged esophagus or colon, heart enlargement, or even sudden death.



Chagas disease is caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi. When a kissing bug bites an infected person or animal, it can pick up the parasite. The bug then spreads it through its droppings, which can enter the body through cuts, the eyes, or the mouth.



The CDC recommends that people who have traveled to rural areas of Mexico, Central America, or South America get tested for Chagas disease, as it's more common in those regions. Family members of someone diagnosed with Chagas should also get tested.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News