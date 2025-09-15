

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation inched higher in August after remaining stable in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in August, following a 0.2 percent increase in July.



During August, consumer prices were raised by general hospital fees, cigarettes, and wireless telephone services.



On the other hand, the rise in consumer prices was curbed most by the average interest rate on housing loans, interest on consumer credit, and petrol 95 E 10, the agency said.



The annual price decline in housing and utilities eased to 2.54 percent from 3.53 percent.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent gain in July.



The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a faster pace of 2.2 percent annually in August versus 2.0 percent a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News