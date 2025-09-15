Company leaders showcase integrated connectivity solutions driving next-generation IoT applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and cloud connectivity service solutions, will participate in The Things Conference (TTC), September 23-24, 2025 in Amsterdam. The company will showcase its comprehensive IoT connectivity portfolio, including complementary LoRa® and cellular solutions spanning infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets.

Semtech to Highlight Its Comprehensive IoT Leadership at TTC 2025

"The Things Conference highlights the evolution of IoT from simple connectivity to intelligent, integrated systems," said Dr. Hong Q. Hou, president and chief executive officer at Semtech. "Our comprehensive IoT portfolio addresses the fundamental challenges facing solution architects: delivering the performance, efficiency and integration needed for next-generation applications."

Featured Presentations

Company representatives will present key IoT topics, starting with a fireside chat between Semtech CEO Dr. Hong Q. Hou and The Things Industries co-founder and CEO Wienke Giezeman (September 23, 10 a.m.). The program includes keynotes on IoT market vision and wireless connectivity advances (September 23, noon and 4:15 p.m.). All times are Amsterdam local time.

Additional sessions cover water utility partnerships, software excellence, energy harvesting, regulatory frameworks, and women shaping IoT's future, demonstrating Semtech's thought leadership across the IoT ecosystem.

Integrated Solutions at Booth B1

Visitors can experience Semtech's comprehensive IoT capabilities through live demonstrations such as:

Private network connectivity solutions for cost-effective enterprise deployments

Long-range, high-definition data transfer for security and monitoring applications

Multi-protocol integration showcasing Wi-SUN and LoRaWAN® synergy for smart infrastructure

Advanced cellular IoT connectivity solutions powered by AirVantage® for smart sensing and remote monitoring applications

Semtech will also host a Women in IoT reception on September 23 from 5-6:30 p.m. at The Lowlander (Gedempt Hamerkanaal 201, 1021 KP Amsterdam).

Learn more about Semtech's presentations and demonstrations at thethingsconference.com and visit booth B1 during the event.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service solutions dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRaWAN, LoRa and AirVantage are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks, and trade names mentioned in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

