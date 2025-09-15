Anzeige
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
Dow Jones News
15.09.2025 17:03 Uhr
Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company* 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company* 
15-Sep-2025 / 15:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[?] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[  ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[  ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[  ] Other (please specify)iii: 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
FMR LLC                     Wilmington, USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
 
11th of September 2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
 
15th of September 2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
7% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   9.8898%          0.00%        9.8898%     524,442,218 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 9.0392%          0.00%        9.0392%       
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                                    
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct                  Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BJ34P519                51,866,334                         9.8898% 

SUBTOTAL A                 51,866,334                         9.8898% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash settlement                % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  xii              Number of voting rights   rights 
                 Period xi 

                          SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[?] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
          % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv       equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
          notifiable threshold      than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
FMR LLC                                             
 
FIAM Holdings LLC                                        
 
FIAM LLC                                             

FMR LLC                                             
 
Fidelity 
Management &    7.0895%            0.0000%                 7.0895% 
Research Company 
LLC 

FMR LLC                                             
 
Fidelity 
Management &                                           
Research Company 
LLC 
 
FMR Investment 
Management (UK)                                         
Limited 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 

12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
7% threshold crossed upwards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC.

Done at Dublin, Ireland on the 15th of September 2025

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the following list is provided as an indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of the Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/ 109/EC), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2025 10:32 ET (14:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
