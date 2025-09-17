Shipsy Partners with Tech Mahindra to Expedite Logistics Transformation by Building an AI-Native Supply Chain Ecosystem

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a Gartner recognized leading global AI-native transportation management platform provider, and Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership aimed at expediting AI-led innovation across the UK and Europe's supply chain industry.

The partnership combines Shipsy's advanced AI-native logistics orchestration with Tech Mahindra's extensive expertise in next-gen digital transformation, including end-to-end supply chain solutions and enterprise-grade system integration enabling businesses to achieve unprecedented efficiency amid surging e-commerce demands.

Harshul Asnani, President and Head - Europe Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "Supply chains today are under immense pressure to balance cost, speed, and sustainability while navigating geopolitical uncertainties and the surging demand of global e-commerce. Our partnership with Shipsy helps customers navigate this by building an AI-native supply chain ecosystem that empowers businesses to operate with precision, agility, and resilience. Guided by our 'AI Delivered Right' strategy, we are embedding responsible and scalable AI into logistics workflows to unlock productivity, transformation, and innovation for our customers."

Tech Mahindra is a recognised industry leader in building AI-native supply chain ecosystems, with nearly two decades of experience in delivering transformative solutions for global logistics providers and Fortune 500 shippers. Leveraging deep domain expertise and advanced AI capabilities, Tech Mahindra has enabled customers to enhance visibility, optimize operations, and achieve intelligent decision-making.

A key highlight of the partnership is its role in empowering Smiths News, a leading UK news and magazine distributor, to diversify its early-morning portfolio and ensure AI-driven precision for deliveries. According to Grandview Research, the UK e-commerce market will reach $927.9 million by 2030. The UK has the third largest e-commerce market in the world. Hence, the Shipsy-TechM partnership will drive a winning impact on retailers and LSPs in the UK when it comes to making the most of this lucrative opportunity.

Shipsy's AI-powered supply chain platform was recognised in the 2024 & 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Transport Management Systems (TMS) as well as in the 2024 & 2025 Gartner® Asia/Pacific Context: Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Shipsy, said "We are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra to bring AI-native solutions to the European supply chain landscape. This alliance will enable enterprises to scale intelligently, make logistics management autonomous and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

About Shipsy

Shipsy's AI-native Transportation Management Platform empowers Fortune 1000 companies to adopt autonomous supply chains. With Agentic AI, Shipsy drives transformation for 150+ customers across 30+ countries. Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Transportation and Warehouse Management (APAC), Shipsy operates from London, Amsterdam, Riyadh, Dubai, Singapore, and Sydney, with innovation hubs in India. Visit www.shipsy.io.

