

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNY) announced promising new data from its HS-OBTAIN phase 2a study, highlighting the efficacy of brivekimig in treating biologic-naïve patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).



At week 16, brivekimig demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in both the primary endpoint-Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR50)-and key secondary endpoints compared to placebo. The treatment was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported. These findings will be presented in an oral session at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2025 Congress in Paris.



Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic and debilitating inflammatory skin disease characterized by painful cutaneous nodules, abscesses and draining tunnels.



