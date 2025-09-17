Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Modern Meadow's Lineapelle Winter Exhibit to Showcase INNOVERA-Based Seat from Mercedes-Benz Development Partnership

The use of INNOVERA for footwear, lifestyle and interior designs will also be featured, and the company will launch its online shop for material panel purchases

NUTLEY, N.J, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a leader in bio-design, today announced that it will be an exhibitor at Lineapelle Winter 26/27, an international show held in Rho-Milan, Italy, September 23-25, where it will showcase various samples of its next-generation transformative material, INNOVERA. Through its development partnership with Mercedes-Benz, Modern Meadow is setting new standards in vehicle interiors and will feature an exclusive black bucket seat from a Mercedes-Benz automobile that is crafted with INNOVERA. Additional items on display will include a custom-made, men's convertible vest to bag piece, created by Hong Kong designer Karmuel Young and interior chairs fashioned from INNOVERA. Visitors to Hall 4, D1-3, E2, can also touch, feel and smell hanging panels of INNOVERA in various textures, colors, haptics and finishes, as well as new models of bags, pouches and footwear.

Modern Meadow Logo

"At Modern Meadow, we are building partnerships like these within the automotive, lifestyle and interiors segments to demonstrate that INNOVERA is designed to beautifully adapt to every creative and functional vision, across multiple industries and spaces," said CEO David Williamson, PhD. "For tanneries, brands and designers, this one versatile material offers infinite expressions, through a sustainable and innovative approach."

INNOVERA is completely animal free - constructed using plant-based proteins, biopolymers, and recycled rubber - resulting in more than 80% renewable carbon content. It replicates the look and feel of collagen found in traditional leather, yet it is lightweight and twice as strong. It can be adapted to any manufacturing and tannery process and customized in color, feel and nap, depending on how it is to be used. It requires no special preservation or storage conditions, which reduces complexity and costs. Modern Meadow's commercial production capabilities make INNOVERA readily available to customers and simplify potential supply chain issues.

"As a sustainably minded tannery, our Modern Meadow partnership is helping us grow as INNOVERA easily slips into our existing leather supply chain," said Frank Fiedler, CEO of Heller-Leder and Helcor-Leder-Tec. "INNOVERA positions us well for the future and new markets."

"At Lineapelle, Modern Meadow will also launch its online shop to ensure companies looking to bring high-quality, sustainable products to market can purchase samples and experience INNOVERA first-hand in their offices," added Dr. Williamson. "Developed in collaboration with our partner tanneries, these panels are not simply for direct sale - they are a starting point. They exist to spark engagement, enabling designers and brands to begin exploring how they can co-create custom materials and bring new products to life in partnership with tanneries."

Visit the online shop at shop.innovera-world.com. Between September 23-30, shoppers can use code INNOVERA20 to save 20% on their sample purchases.

About Modern Meadow & INNOVERA
INNOVERA is the transformative material crafted using plant-based proteins, biopolymers and recycled rubber, resulting in more than 80% renewable carbon content. Completely animal-free, INNOVERA is masterfully engineered to replicate the look and feel of the collagen found in leather. Developed by the bio-design company Modern Meadow (Nutley, New Jersey, USA), INNOVERA redefines what's possible across the automotive, footwear, furniture and fashion accessories spaces, creating high-performance products with a lower environmental impact. Versatile, functional, immediately scalable and adaptable to any process, INNOVERA flows seamlessly with creativity: a material that works in perfect harmony with the legacy of tanneries and brands, without compromising on quality or performance. For more information, visit innovera-world.com or follow the company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Modern Meadow Media Contact
Jordan Vines
+1 (540) 629-3137
jvines@spectrumscience.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011096/MODERN_MEADOW_LOGO_BLACK_PNG_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modern-meadows-lineapelle-winter-exhibit-to-showcase-innovera-based-seat-from-mercedes-benz-development-partnership-302556811.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
