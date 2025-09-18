Scientists in Hungary have built a prototype of a thermal distillation device, supported by PV power. The PV panels use an IoT component that self-cleans when dust is detected and cools itself when the temperatures are too high. The system achieved a daily freshwater yield of 6.1 L/m2·day.A research group from the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences has developed a novel thermal water distillation device with PV-powered auxiliary systems. Using an Internet of Things (IoT) component, the system self-cleans and cools the PV system for optimal results. Within the IoT framework, ...

