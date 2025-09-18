Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Intention to propose a scheme of reconstruction

September 18

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc (the "Company")

Intention to propose a scheme of reconstruction

As announced in the Company's half year results for the six months to 30 June 2025, barring a major change in circumstances, the Board of the Company noted its intention to bring forward proposals to wind up the Company and distribute its assets to shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") whilst offering a roll over option for those Shareholders who wished to remain invested in a vehicle with a similar investment strategy. This was against the backdrop of the intended final capital repayment of the ZDP shares by the Company's subsidiary on 28 November 2025 and the resultant smaller size of the Company, measured by its gross assets, which the Board believes would mean the Company would be too small to be relevant in the current market due to its size and the likely effect on demand for the Company's shares.

The Board has concluded that it is in the best interests of Shareholders to put forward proposals for a scheme of reconstruction under Section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 and the voluntary winding-up of the Company (the "Scheme"). The Company has entered into non-binding heads of terms regarding the Scheme with Premier Portfolio Managers Limited ("PPM"), the Alternative Investment Fund Manager to the Company and Authorised Corporate Director of Premier Miton Investment Funds 3.

Pursuant to the Scheme, Shareholders will have the option of electing to (a) roll over their investment in the Company into Sterling Class B Income Shares in Premier Miton Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("GIIF"), an FCA authorised open-ended investment company with assets of approximately £70.6m, which is a sub fund of Premier Miton Investment Funds 3 (the "Rollover Option"); and/or (b) receive an uncapped cash exit, in each case at net asset value, subject to agreed adjustments for the Company's costs to the extent not already reflected in the Company's NAV. The Rollover Option will be the default option pursuant to the Scheme.

GIIF is a focused global income fund, which invests in companies active in infrastructure assets. GIIF has generated stronger performance than the Company over a 1, 3 and 5 year basis and offers a historic dividend yield of 4.11% as at 31 July 2025, the daily liquidity of an open-ended fund and lower ongoing costs. PPM has agreed to make a contribution towards the costs of the Scheme.

Further information about GIIF can be found on PPM's website: https://www.premiermiton.com/funds/premier-miton-global-infrastructure-income-fund/

It is expected that the Scheme will take effect in early December 2025 and will be subject to Shareholder approval and HMRC tax clearance. A circular and notice of general meetings setting out the full details of the Scheme will be sent to Shareholders in due course.

The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers is not expected to apply to the Scheme.

18 September 2025

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138004SR19RBRGX6T68

