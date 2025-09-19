DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 19-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 372.00p Highest price paid per share: 357.20p Lowest price paid per share: 366.8517p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,707,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,339,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 366.8517

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 1,094 357.20 08:16:55 00030155974TRDU0 XLON 360.00 08:27:40 00030156019TRDU0 XLON 828 360.00 08:27:41 00030156020TRDU0 XLON 575 360.00 08:36:46 00030156083TRDU0 XLON 586 359.80 08:36:46 00030156084TRDU0 XLON 560 361.40 08:54:11 00030156132TRDU0 XLON 587 360.60 08:56:10 00030156146TRDU0 XLON 553 360.40 08:56:22 00030156155TRDU0 XLON 83 360.40 08:56:22 00030156156TRDU0 XLON 82 1,042 362.20 09:06:48 00030156208TRDU0 XLON 361.40 09:18:17 00030156368TRDU0 XLON 569 361.80 09:32:37 00030156413TRDU0 XLON 501 361.80 09:32:37 00030156414TRDU0 XLON 493 361.60 09:32:37 00030156422TRDU0 XLON 485 361.40 09:32:37 00030156423TRDU0 XLON 485 362.00 09:55:50 00030156583TRDU0 XLON 482 361.20 10:00:48 00030156611TRDU0 XLON 539 363.80 10:08:34 00030156660TRDU0 XLON 966 1,056 366.40 10:35:39 00030156868TRDU0 XLON 1,619 365.60 10:35:39 00030156869TRDU0 XLON

