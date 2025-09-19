Anzeige
19.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      372.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      357.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      366.8517p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,707,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,339,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 366.8517

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased          price    (UK Time)      reference number   venue 
                           (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                1,094 357.20    08:16:55      00030155974TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    360.00    08:27:40      00030156019TRDU0   XLON 
828 
 
 
                                                    360.00    08:27:41      00030156020TRDU0   XLON 
575 
 
 
                                                    360.00    08:36:46      00030156083TRDU0   XLON 
586 
 
 
                                                    359.80    08:36:46      00030156084TRDU0   XLON 
560 
 
 
                                                    361.40    08:54:11      00030156132TRDU0   XLON 
587 
 
 
                                                    360.60    08:56:10      00030156146TRDU0   XLON 
553 
 
 
                                                      360.40    08:56:22      00030156155TRDU0   XLON 
83 
 
 
                                                      360.40    08:56:22      00030156156TRDU0   XLON 
82 
 
 
                                                1,042 362.20    09:06:48      00030156208TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    361.40    09:18:17      00030156368TRDU0   XLON 
569 
 
 
                                                    361.80    09:32:37      00030156413TRDU0   XLON 
501 
 
 
                                                    361.80    09:32:37      00030156414TRDU0   XLON 
493 
 
 
                                                    361.60    09:32:37      00030156422TRDU0   XLON 
485 
 
 
                                                    361.40    09:32:37      00030156423TRDU0   XLON 
485 
 
 
                                                    362.00    09:55:50      00030156583TRDU0   XLON 
482 
 
 
                                                    361.20    10:00:48      00030156611TRDU0   XLON 
539 
 
 
                                                    363.80    10:08:34      00030156660TRDU0   XLON 
966 
 
 
                                                1,056 366.40    10:35:39      00030156868TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                1,619 365.60    10:35:39      00030156869TRDU0   XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
