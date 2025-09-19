Transaction in Own Shares -3

Anzeige
Die neue Ära digitaler Vertrauenssysteme beginnt - jetzt profitieren
19.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      372.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      357.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      366.8517p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,707,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,339,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 366.8517

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased          price    (UK Time)      reference number   venue 
                           (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                1,094 357.20    08:16:55      00030155974TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    360.00    08:27:40      00030156019TRDU0   XLON 
828 
 
 
                                                    360.00    08:27:41      00030156020TRDU0   XLON 
575 
 
 
                                                    360.00    08:36:46      00030156083TRDU0   XLON 
586 
 
 
                                                    359.80    08:36:46      00030156084TRDU0   XLON 
560 
 
 
                                                    361.40    08:54:11      00030156132TRDU0   XLON 
587 
 
 
                                                    360.60    08:56:10      00030156146TRDU0   XLON 
553 
 
 
                                                      360.40    08:56:22      00030156155TRDU0   XLON 
83 
 
 
                                                      360.40    08:56:22      00030156156TRDU0   XLON 
82 
 
 
                                                1,042 362.20    09:06:48      00030156208TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    361.40    09:18:17      00030156368TRDU0   XLON 
569 
 
 
                                                    361.80    09:32:37      00030156413TRDU0   XLON 
501 
 
 
                                                    361.80    09:32:37      00030156414TRDU0   XLON 
493 
 
 
                                                    361.60    09:32:37      00030156422TRDU0   XLON 
485 
 
 
                                                    361.40    09:32:37      00030156423TRDU0   XLON 
485 
 
 
                                                    362.00    09:55:50      00030156583TRDU0   XLON 
482 
 
 
                                                    361.20    10:00:48      00030156611TRDU0   XLON 
539 
 
 
                                                    363.80    10:08:34      00030156660TRDU0   XLON 
966 
 
 
                                                1,056 366.40    10:35:39      00030156868TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                1,619 365.60    10:35:39      00030156869TRDU0   XLON

364.00    10:51:52      00030157211TRDU0   XLON 
580 
 
 
                                                    363.80    10:55:12      00030157215TRDU0   XLON 
495 
 
 
                                                    365.60    11:15:08      00030157271TRDU0   XLON 
570 
 
 
                                                    365.60    11:23:38      00030157286TRDU0   XLON 
581 
 
 
                                                1,123 365.20    11:26:54      00030157293TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    366.00    11:46:02      00030157326TRDU0   XLON 
610 
 
 
                                                    365.60    11:46:06      00030157327TRDU0   XLON 
487 
 
 
                                                    365.20    12:00:00      00030157388TRDU0   XLON 
512 
 
 
                                                    365.20    12:00:00      00030157389TRDU0   XLON 
506 
 
 
                                                1,096 368.80    12:31:21      00030157478TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    368.80    12:35:43      00030157489TRDU0   XLON 
545 
 
 
                                                    368.60    12:38:33      00030157494TRDU0   XLON 
496 
 
 
                                                    369.60    12:57:06      00030157522TRDU0   XLON 
922 
 
 
                                                    369.00    13:10:26      00030157534TRDU0   XLON 
521 
 
 
                                                    369.00    13:10:26      00030157535TRDU0   XLON 
506 
 
 
                                                      368.80    13:10:26      00030157536TRDU0   XLON 
52 
 
 
                                                    368.80    13:10:26      00030157537TRDU0   XLON 
498 
 
 
                                                    369.00    13:30:43      00030157581TRDU0   XLON 
531 
 
 
                                                1,400 369.00    13:31:18      00030157582TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    368.40    13:43:00      00030157619TRDU0   XLON 
570 
 
 
                                                    368.00    13:49:37      00030157625TRDU0   XLON 
703 
 
 
                                                    368.00    13:58:16      00030157639TRDU0   XLON 
528 
 
 
                                                1,039 368.00    13:58:16      00030157640TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    366.80    14:10:32      00030157663TRDU0   XLON 
495 
 
 
                                                    366.80    14:10:32      00030157664TRDU0   XLON 
490 
 
 
                                                    366.40    14:15:05      00030157667TRDU0   XLON 
518 
 
 
                                                    365.60    14:21:12      00030157711TRDU0   XLON 
523

366.00    14:33:53      00030157836TRDU0   XLON 
983 
 
 
                                                1,041 366.80    14:39:32      00030157882TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                      367.20    14:46:00      00030157942TRDU0   XLON 
28 
 
 
                                                    367.20    14:46:00      00030157943TRDU0   XLON 
519 
 
 
                                                1,078 368.00    14:53:00      00030157975TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                1,083 368.00    14:53:00      00030157976TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    368.60    15:04:08      00030158074TRDU0   XLON 
509 
 
 
                                                      368.60    15:04:32      00030158077TRDU0   XLON 
77 
 
 
                                                1,344 368.40    15:05:13      00030158114TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    368.60    15:12:32      00030158343TRDU0   XLON 
486 
 
 
                                                    369.60    15:23:14      00030158442TRDU0   XLON 
543 
 
 
                                                1,518 369.60    15:23:14      00030158443TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    369.40    15:23:22      00030158444TRDU0   XLON 
487 
 
 
                                                    369.40    15:32:31      00030158575TRDU0   XLON 
377 
 
 
                                                    369.40    15:32:31      00030158576TRDU0   XLON 
123 
 
 
                                                    370.00    15:35:20      00030158606TRDU0   XLON 
531 
 
 
                                                    370.60    15:43:43      00030158710TRDU0   XLON 
585 
 
 
                                                    370.60    15:43:43      00030158711TRDU0   XLON 
523 
 
 
                                                    370.40    15:43:49      00030158712TRDU0   XLON 
227 
 
 
                                                    370.40    15:43:49      00030158713TRDU0   XLON 
276 
 
 
                                                    371.40    15:56:19      00030158876TRDU0   XLON 
979 
 
 
                                                    371.00    15:56:23      00030158877TRDU0   XLON 
190 
 
 
                                                    371.00    15:56:24      00030158878TRDU0   XLON 
169 
 
 
                                                1,143 371.40    16:00:55      00030158941TRDU0   XLON 
 
                                                    371.60    16:08:29      00030159059TRDU0   XLON 
599 
 
 
                                                    371.20    16:08:31      00030159060TRDU0   XLON 
554 
 
 
                                                1,328 371.80    16:20:22      00030159263TRDU0   XLON

