Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 49,520 Ordinary shares purchased: 370.20p Highest price paid per share: 364.40p Lowest price paid per share: 368.4122p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,806,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,240,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,520

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.4122

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 417 365.00 08:17:02 00030163590TRDU0 XLON 92 365.00 08:17:02 00030163591TRDU0 XLON 128 364.80 08:17:02 00030163592TRDU0 XLON 387 364.80 08:17:02 00030163593TRDU0 XLON 98 364.40 08:17:02 00030163594TRDU0 XLON 132 364.40 08:17:02 00030163595TRDU0 XLON 505 366.40 08:40:47 00030163731TRDU0 XLON 553 366.40 08:40:47 00030163732TRDU0 XLON 52 366.00 08:43:50 00030163756TRDU0 XLON 17 366.00 08:43:50 00030163757TRDU0 XLON 3 366.00 08:43:50 00030163758TRDU0 XLON 541 366.60 08:46:17 00030163760TRDU0 XLON 302 366.60 08:53:02 00030163780TRDU0 XLON 243 366.60 08:53:02 00030163781TRDU0 XLON 147 366.60 08:59:35 00030163794TRDU0 XLON 76 366.60 08:59:35 00030163795TRDU0 XLON 84 367.00 09:02:19 00030163802TRDU0 XLON 220 368.00 09:22:00 00030163889TRDU0 XLON 88 368.00 09:22:01 00030163890TRDU0 XLON 20 368.00 09:22:01 00030163891TRDU0 XLON 256 368.00 09:23:52 00030163894TRDU0 XLON 85 368.00 09:23:52 00030163895TRDU0 XLON 1,186 368.00 09:23:52 00030163896TRDU0 XLON 56 367.80 09:23:52 00030163897TRDU0 XLON 339 367.80 09:23:52 00030163898TRDU0 XLON 85 367.80 09:23:52 00030163899TRDU0 XLON 1,047 367.80 09:23:52 00030163900TRDU0 XLON 455 368.00 09:31:12 00030163925TRDU0 XLON 20 368.00 09:31:12 00030163926TRDU0 XLON 73 368.00 09:31:12 00030163927TRDU0 XLON 11 368.00 09:31:12 00030163928TRDU0 XLON 20 368.40 09:51:18 00030164028TRDU0 XLON 20 368.40 09:51:18 00030164029TRDU0 XLON 486 368.40 09:51:18 00030164030TRDU0 XLON 25 367.80 09:51:18 00030164031TRDU0 XLON 9 367.80 09:51:18 00030164032TRDU0 XLON 11 367.80 09:51:18 00030164033TRDU0 XLON 67 367.80 09:51:20 00030164034TRDU0 XLON 16 367.80 09:51:20 00030164035TRDU0 XLON 4 367.80 09:51:20 00030164036TRDU0 XLON 5 367.80 09:53:37 00030164039TRDU0 XLON 32 367.80 09:53:37 00030164040TRDU0 XLON 27 367.80 09:53:37 00030164041TRDU0 XLON 1,145 367.80 09:53:37 00030164042TRDU0 XLON 994 367.60 10:11:20 00030164230TRDU0 XLON 491 367.80 10:28:14 00030164274TRDU0 XLON 129 367.80 10:35:01 00030164290TRDU0 XLON 1,622 367.80 10:40:35 00030164303TRDU0 XLON 486 367.80 10:40:35 00030164304TRDU0 XLON 477 367.40 11:08:08 00030164440TRDU0 XLON 539 367.40 11:08:08 00030164441TRDU0 XLON 481 367.20 11:08:08 00030164442TRDU0 XLON 297 367.20 11:19:44 00030164505TRDU0 XLON 71 367.20 11:19:44 00030164506TRDU0 XLON 1,109 368.60 11:52:55 00030164550TRDU0 XLON 309 368.60 11:53:17 00030164551TRDU0 XLON 255 368.60 11:53:17 00030164552TRDU0 XLON 66 368.60 11:59:20 00030164565TRDU0 XLON 363 368.60 11:59:20 00030164566TRDU0 XLON 1,024 369.40 12:15:41 00030164586TRDU0 XLON 1,130 369.40 12:15:41 00030164587TRDU0 XLON 58 370.20 12:36:15 00030164609TRDU0 XLON 322 370.20 12:36:15 00030164610TRDU0 XLON 386 370.20 12:41:19 00030164615TRDU0 XLON 106 370.20 12:41:19 00030164616TRDU0 XLON 38 370.20 12:41:19 00030164617TRDU0 XLON 48 370.20 12:41:19 00030164618TRDU0 XLON 28 370.20 12:49:02 00030164619TRDU0 XLON 502 370.20 12:49:18 00030164620TRDU0 XLON

