Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
23.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      49,520 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      370.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      364.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      368.4122p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,806,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,240,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,520

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.4122

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
417               365.00     08:17:02          00030163590TRDU0      XLON 
 
92                365.00     08:17:02          00030163591TRDU0      XLON 
 
128               364.80     08:17:02          00030163592TRDU0      XLON 
 
387               364.80     08:17:02          00030163593TRDU0      XLON 
 
98                364.40     08:17:02          00030163594TRDU0      XLON 
 
132               364.40     08:17:02          00030163595TRDU0      XLON 
 
505               366.40     08:40:47          00030163731TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               366.40     08:40:47          00030163732TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                366.00     08:43:50          00030163756TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                366.00     08:43:50          00030163757TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                366.00     08:43:50          00030163758TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               366.60     08:46:17          00030163760TRDU0      XLON 
 
302               366.60     08:53:02          00030163780TRDU0      XLON 
 
243               366.60     08:53:02          00030163781TRDU0      XLON 
 
147               366.60     08:59:35          00030163794TRDU0      XLON 
 
76                366.60     08:59:35          00030163795TRDU0      XLON 
 
84                367.00     09:02:19          00030163802TRDU0      XLON 
 
220               368.00     09:22:00          00030163889TRDU0      XLON 
 
88                368.00     09:22:01          00030163890TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                368.00     09:22:01          00030163891TRDU0      XLON 
 
256               368.00     09:23:52          00030163894TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                368.00     09:23:52          00030163895TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,186              368.00     09:23:52          00030163896TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                367.80     09:23:52          00030163897TRDU0      XLON 
 
339               367.80     09:23:52          00030163898TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                367.80     09:23:52          00030163899TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,047              367.80     09:23:52          00030163900TRDU0      XLON 
 
455               368.00     09:31:12          00030163925TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                368.00     09:31:12          00030163926TRDU0      XLON 
 
73                368.00     09:31:12          00030163927TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                368.00     09:31:12          00030163928TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                368.40     09:51:18          00030164028TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                368.40     09:51:18          00030164029TRDU0      XLON 
 
486               368.40     09:51:18          00030164030TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                367.80     09:51:18          00030164031TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                367.80     09:51:18          00030164032TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                367.80     09:51:18          00030164033TRDU0      XLON 
 
67                367.80     09:51:20          00030164034TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                367.80     09:51:20          00030164035TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                367.80     09:51:20          00030164036TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                367.80     09:53:37          00030164039TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                367.80     09:53:37          00030164040TRDU0      XLON 
 
27                367.80     09:53:37          00030164041TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,145              367.80     09:53:37          00030164042TRDU0      XLON 
 
994               367.60     10:11:20          00030164230TRDU0      XLON 
 
491               367.80     10:28:14          00030164274TRDU0      XLON 
 
129               367.80     10:35:01          00030164290TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,622              367.80     10:40:35          00030164303TRDU0      XLON 
 
486               367.80     10:40:35          00030164304TRDU0      XLON 
 
477               367.40     11:08:08          00030164440TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               367.40     11:08:08          00030164441TRDU0      XLON 
 
481               367.20     11:08:08          00030164442TRDU0      XLON 
 
297               367.20     11:19:44          00030164505TRDU0      XLON 
 
71                367.20     11:19:44          00030164506TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,109              368.60     11:52:55          00030164550TRDU0      XLON 
 
309               368.60     11:53:17          00030164551TRDU0      XLON 
 
255               368.60     11:53:17          00030164552TRDU0      XLON 
 
66                368.60     11:59:20          00030164565TRDU0      XLON 
 
363               368.60     11:59:20          00030164566TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,024              369.40     12:15:41          00030164586TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,130              369.40     12:15:41          00030164587TRDU0      XLON 
 
58                370.20     12:36:15          00030164609TRDU0      XLON 
 
322               370.20     12:36:15          00030164610TRDU0      XLON 
 
386               370.20     12:41:19          00030164615TRDU0      XLON 
 
106               370.20     12:41:19          00030164616TRDU0      XLON 
 
38                370.20     12:41:19          00030164617TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                370.20     12:41:19          00030164618TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                370.20     12:49:02          00030164619TRDU0      XLON 
 
502               370.20     12:49:18          00030164620TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.