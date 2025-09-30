Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00am today 30 September 2025:
Hydrogen Future Industries PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: HFI
ISIN: GB00BMCG7201
