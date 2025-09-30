American Overseas Group, Ltd.: Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.5 Million For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) ("AOG" or the "Company") today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $53.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.3 million, or $49.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2025 was $1,139.67, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $873.62 at June 30, 2024.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.1 million from $12.7 million a year ago to $12.8 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.3 million from $5.1 million to $5.4 million and gross written premiums increased $25.7 million, moving from $235.2 million to $260.9 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 61.8% to 58.3%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, operating expenses increased $0.2 million from $3.1 million to $3.3 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. Pursuant to this strategy, in the 3rd quarter of 2025 the Company will reduce the outstanding principal balances in its 12% and 9% Senior Secured Notes by $3.0 million and $0.7 million respectively for a total debt reduction of $3.7 million, reducing total outstanding debt from $20.8 million to $17.1 million. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction unless other compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services in the United States. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 153,525 $ 143,633 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 1,008 - Cash and cash equivalents 54,855 46,600 Restricted cash 1,302 4,861 Accrued investment income 1,101 1,029 Premiums receivable 226,659 211,771 Deferred insurance premiums 307,663 267,765 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 460,545 413,541 Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,756 10,215 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 5,272 3,972 Total Assets $ 1,260,536 $ 1,141,237 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 431,559 $ 421,018 Deferred commission income 7,652 7,154 Unearned premiums 320,014 281,176 Ceded premium payable 264,213 209,033 Payable to general agents 313 276 Funds withheld 130,143 126,839 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 28,570 26,256 Notes payable 20,771 20,771 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 578 578 Deferred tax liability 2,882 1,956 Total Liabilities 1,206,995 1,095,357 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,667 ) (3,561 ) Retained deficit (137,669 ) (144,436 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 53,541 45,880 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,260,536 $ 1,141,237 See Notes to June 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com