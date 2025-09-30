Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 22:12 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Overseas Group, Ltd.: Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.5 Million For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) ("AOG" or the "Company") today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $53.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.3 million, or $49.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2025 was $1,139.67, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $873.62 at June 30, 2024.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.1 million from $12.7 million a year ago to $12.8 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.3 million from $5.1 million to $5.4 million and gross written premiums increased $25.7 million, moving from $235.2 million to $260.9 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 61.8% to 58.3%.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, operating expenses increased $0.2 million from $3.1 million to $3.3 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. Pursuant to this strategy, in the 3rd quarter of 2025 the Company will reduce the outstanding principal balances in its 12% and 9% Senior Secured Notes by $3.0 million and $0.7 million respectively for a total debt reduction of $3.7 million, reducing total outstanding debt from $20.8 million to $17.1 million. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction unless other compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services in the United States. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets
Investments:
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$153,525 $143,633
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 1,008 -
Cash and cash equivalents 54,855 46,600
Restricted cash 1,302 4,861
Accrued investment income 1,101 1,029
Premiums receivable 226,659 211,771
Deferred insurance premiums 307,663 267,765
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 460,545 413,541
Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,756 10,215
Intangible assets 4,800 4,800
Goodwill 33,050 33,050
Other assets 5,272 3,972
Total Assets$1,260,536 $1,141,237
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Loss and loss expense reserve$431,559 $421,018
Deferred commission income 7,652 7,154
Unearned premiums 320,014 281,176
Ceded premium payable 264,213 209,033
Payable to general agents 313 276
Funds withheld 130,143 126,839
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 28,570 26,256
Notes payable 20,771 20,771
Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300
Interest payable 578 578
Deferred tax liability 2,882 1,956
Total Liabilities 1,206,995 1,095,357
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares 4,698 4,698
Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,667) (3,561)
Retained deficit (137,669) (144,436)
Total Shareholders' Equity 53,541 45,880
Total Liabilities and Equity$1,260,536 $1,141,237
See Notes to June 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
2025 2024
 2025 2024
Revenues
Net premiums earned$12,783 $12,680 $26,136 $23,550
Fee income 5,386 5,126 11,802 11,070
Net investment income 472 270 962 497
Net realized gains on investments (6) 4 (6) 4
Other income 38 20 53 37
Total revenues 18,673 18,100 38,947 35,158
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,455 7,835 14,506 14,330
Acquisition expenses 4,052 3,567 8,125 7,152
Operating expenses 3,294 3,052 6,415 6,219
Interest expense 578 578 1,157 1,156
Total expenses 15,379 15,032 30,203 28,857
Pre-tax net profit (loss)$3,294 $3,068 $8,744 $6,301
Income tax (expense) (780) (728) (1,977) (1,465)
Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders 2,514 2,340 6,767 4,836
Net profit (loss) per common share:
Basic$53.51 $49.81 $144.04 $102.94
Diluted 53.51 49.81 144.04 102.94
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979
Diluted 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979
See Notes to June 30, 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

